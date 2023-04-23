Dillan Solomons' propensity for surging forward left Chiefs vulnerable at right back too. Solomons had a few good moments where he used his pace to slice through the Sekhukhune defence but his final decision-making was always too poor. He delivered a number of overcooked crosses.
What also helped Sekhukhune was the composure of experienced Kamohelo Mokotjo in the middle of the park. The former Bafana Bafana midfielder cooled things down whenever Chiefs tried to play at a high tempo.
Mokotjo and his midfield partner Seabi were brilliant, keeping it to basics, while Chiefs' midfield trio of Samkelo Zwane, Yusuf Maart and Alexander complicated things by not releasing the ball early enough.
It was simply not Chiefs' day as even when they introduced the likes of Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana and Mduduzi Shabalala they never looked like scoring. To sum it up, Chiefs' attackers just could not unlock the Sekhukhune defence.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Kaizer Chiefs see second place slipping away with Sekhukhune defeat
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs' chances of finishing second in the DStv Premiership are in serious jeopardy after their 1-0 defeat to a rejuvenated Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Sunday.
Sammy Seabi's solitary fourth-minute strike sealed the deal for Babina Noko. Sekhukhune also beat Chiefs 1-0 in the first round in January, meaning they've completed a league double over Amakhosi.
With Sifiso Hlanti and Siyethemba Sithebe missing due to suspensions, Reeve Frosler and Cole Alexander came into Chiefs' starting XI. It was Cole Alexander's first game since last October.
Chiefs nearly drew first blood as early as the second minute but Ashely du Preez couldn't compose himself, rushing to unleash a shot that went wide. Two minutes later, Sekhukhune broke the deadlock via Seabi's tap-in after Chiefs had failed to clear their lines.
Sekhukhune took the game to the visitors for the better part of the first half, using the speed of wingers Elias Mokwana and Vusumuzi Mncube to trouble Amakhosi. The pair found joy mainly on the right, where Chiefs' makeshift left-back Frosler was struggling.
A natural right-back, Frosler hardly won his one-on-one battles against the United wingers, forcing centre-back Edmilson Dove to cover for him.
Dillan Solomons' propensity for surging forward left Chiefs vulnerable at right back too. Solomons had a few good moments where he used his pace to slice through the Sekhukhune defence but his final decision-making was always too poor. He delivered a number of overcooked crosses.
What also helped Sekhukhune was the composure of experienced Kamohelo Mokotjo in the middle of the park. The former Bafana Bafana midfielder cooled things down whenever Chiefs tried to play at a high tempo.
Mokotjo and his midfield partner Seabi were brilliant, keeping it to basics, while Chiefs' midfield trio of Samkelo Zwane, Yusuf Maart and Alexander complicated things by not releasing the ball early enough.
It was simply not Chiefs' day as even when they introduced the likes of Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana and Mduduzi Shabalala they never looked like scoring. To sum it up, Chiefs' attackers just could not unlock the Sekhukhune defence.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
‘This is only halfway’: Sundowns coach Mokwena after big win in Algeria
We don’t want to to stop: Riveiro after Pirates’ fifth league win on the trot
Clinical Sundowns thrash CR Belouizdad in Algiers
Saleng to the rescue again as Pirates keep Champions League hopes alive
‘I had to hit the ground running’ — Vilakazi on how he adapted at Sekhukhune
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos