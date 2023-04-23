Soccer

Man Utd reach FA Cup final with shoot-out victory over Brighton

23 April 2023 - 20:50 By Reuters
Diogo Dalot and his Manchester United teammates celebrate after the team's victory in the penalty shoot-out of the FA Cup semifinal against Brighton & Hove Albion at Wembley Stadium in London on April 23 2023.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Manchester United beat Brighton & Hove Albion in a thrilling penalty shoot-out in their FA Cup semifinal at Wembley on Sunday after the game finished 0-0 after extra time to set up the first all-Manchester clash in the final.

Solly March, Brighton's seventh player to step up to the spot in the shoot-out, launched the ball over the bar, before Victor Lindelof found the net to secure a 7-6 shoot-out victory for United.

The nail-biting finale was a fitting ending after 120 goalless minutes of wild swings in a game that careened from end to end all night.

Treble-chasing Manchester City await in the final after they beat Sheffield United 3-0 in their semi on Saturday.

Sunday's semifinal was a rematch of the 1983 final, when Brighton lost to United in the south coast side's only appearance in the showcase game.

Erik ten Hag's United, 12-time FA Cup winners, are chasing a cup double after winning the League Cup in February.

The FA Cup final is at Wembley on June 3.

