Soccer

Guardiola issues rallying cry to fans as Man City host Arsenal in ‘final’

24 April 2023 - 17:46 By Reuters
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates after his team's FA Cup semifinal match victory against Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium in London on April 22 2023.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola celebrates after his team's FA Cup semifinal match victory against Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium in London on April 22 2023.
Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has urged fans to turn up the volume in their top-of-the-table clash with Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday as his side look to take control of the Premier League title race.

Arsenal have lost significant ground in recent weeks, with three successive draws leaving them five points clear of City but having played two games more.

“Wednesday is a final against a team that has been the best team in England so far and is five points ahead of us,” Guardiola said.

“I know even though they have drawn the last three games, the way they play in big, big parts of the game, it is difficult to stop. It's a huge, important game for us. We know winning will give us a step to putting it completely in our hands.

“The Premier League is 11 months working, working, working. And we want to take this opportunity. We cannot do it alone. Hopefully the Etihad will be full three hours before the game.”

Guardiola has previously criticised the club's supporters for failing to get behind the team.

After a 4-2 comeback victory over Tottenham Hotspur in January, he said fans had been “silent for 45 minutes”. 

READ MORE

Guardiola delighted after ‘perfect’ Man City clear FA Cup semifinal hurdle

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he was “happy and really satisfied” after his side eased past second-tier Sheffield United on Saturday to ...
Sport
1 day ago

As City turn up heat, jittery Arsenal losing grip with summit in sight

Even when Arsenal were building a daunting lead at the top of the Premier League and excitement was mounting in north London there were those who ...
Sport
1 week ago

Man Utd reach FA Cup final with shoot-out victory over Brighton

Manchester United beat Brighton & Hove Albion in a thrilling penalty shoot-out in their FA Cup semifinal at Wembley on Sunday after the game finished ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Arteta defiant despite another Arsenal slip-up

The odds on Arsenal claiming their first Premier League title are lengthening by the game but manager Mikel Arteta still believes his young side can ...
Sport
2 days ago

Arsenal stage late escape to snatch 3-3 draw, but title hopes suffer another blow

Arsenal struck two late goals to rescue a point in a pulsating 3-3 home draw with bottom club Southampton but their Premier League title hopes ...
Sport
2 days ago

It's not over, declares defiant Jesus

The odds on Arsenal claiming their first Premier League title are lengthening by the game but, for forward Gabriel Jesus, they could still end the ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. MARK KEOHANE | No returns: Ackermann the fans favourite to replace Nienaber as ... Sport
  2. Caf TV rights up for grabs, this time in an open market Sport
  3. Barnes leaves a legacy that will be tough to follow at CSA Sport
  4. Safa unhappy with SABC TV rights deal, considers courting SuperSport Soccer
  5. ‘This is only halfway’: Sundowns coach Mokwena after big win in Algeria Soccer

Latest Videos

WATCH | Ackerman guilty in harrowing child pornography case
UFS student raps Kanye West song mid graduation ceremony, other students ...