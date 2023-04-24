Soccer

'We must forget about Caf Champions league' — Fans react to Chiefs losing to Sekhukhune

24 April 2023 - 08:07
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Dillan Solomons of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership match between Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs at Peter Mokaba Stadium on April 23, 2023 in Polokwane.
Dillan Solomons of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership match between Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs at Peter Mokaba Stadium on April 23, 2023 in Polokwane.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs fans have flooded social media to vent their frustration at Chiefs losing to Sekhukhune United.

Sammy Seabi's early goal was enough to see Sekhukhune beat Amakhosi at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Sunday.

The 1-0 defeat leaves Chiefs with a mountain to climb if they hope to finish second in the DStv Premiership.

It was the second league victory for Sekhukhune over Chiefs this season after a 1-0 win in January.

Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane told SuperSport his side started the game well but after conceding early were chasing the game.

“The chance to finish in the second spot is getting smaller and we only have ourselves to blame. We had the opportunity today [Sunday] to get closer, but we will have to take it one game at a time and keep working hard with the hope we will win the remaining games.”

While some called for patience with Zwane and the side, others said it was time for a new coach at Naturena.

