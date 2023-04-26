Hammer blow in title race as Man City crush Arsenal with De Bruyne double

Rob Holding grabbed an 86th-minute consolation but it was too little too late for Mikel Arteta's side and City now look firm favourites to claim a fifth title in six seasons.

Haaland finally got on the scoresheet in stoppage time to take his tally for the season to 49.

City's seventh successive league win left them with 73 points to Arsenal's 75, but crucially they have played two fewer games than the Londoners whose hopes of a first title since 2004 now look forlorn after four games without a win.

Guardiola's City, who have trailed Arsenal for almost the entire season, will go top if they beat Fulham at the weekend.

Reuters