Soccer

Hammer blow in title race as Man City crush Arsenal with De Bruyne double

26 April 2023 - 23:18 By Martyn Herman
Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City celebrates with teammate Jack Grealish after scoring their third goal in the Premier League match against Arsenal at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on April 26 2023.
Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City celebrates with teammate Jack Grealish after scoring their third goal in the Premier League match against Arsenal at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on April 26 2023.
Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester City struck a hammer blow in the Premier League title race as they outclassed leaders Arsenal 4-1 with an electrifying display in a seismic clash of the top two at the Etihad on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola's relentless side ran riot as they made it 12 successive league wins against Arsenal with a masterful Kevin De Bruyne scoring twice and Erling Haaland also on target as City seized control of their destiny.

De Bruyne fired City ahead in the seventh minute and City bombarded Arsenal's goal before John Stones deservedly doubled their lead with a header in first half stoppage time.

Arsenal, who began the clash five points clear but having drawn three successive games, looked powerless to stop their hosts and when De Bruyne struck again early in the second half it became a damage-limitation operation for the leaders.

Rob Holding grabbed an 86th-minute consolation but it was too little too late for Mikel Arteta's side and City now look firm favourites to claim a fifth title in six seasons.

Haaland finally got on the scoresheet in stoppage time to take his tally for the season to 49.

City's seventh successive league win left them with 73 points to Arsenal's 75, but crucially they have played two fewer games than the Londoners whose hopes of a first title since 2004 now look forlorn after four games without a win.

Guardiola's City, who have trailed Arsenal for almost the entire season, will go top if they beat Fulham at the weekend.

Reuters

READ MORE

No-one compares to City’s Haaland this season, says Arsenal boss Arteta

Erling Haaland's incredible goal record at Manchester City sets him apart from all other players this season, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said ahead ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Often-harsh criticism fuels Sundowns, says coach Mokwena

Despite ruling the roost in the DStv Premiership for the past few seasons, Mamelodi Sundowns players are not immune to stinging criticism from ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Guardiola issues rallying cry to fans as Man City host Arsenal in ‘final’

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has urged fans to turn up the volume in their top-of-the-table clash with Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on ...
Sport
2 days ago

Arsenal now have 21% chance of winning the title, City 79%: statistician

Like a sky blue juggernaut, Manchester City have begun to fill Arsenal's rearview mirror and on Wednesday the reigning champions have the chance to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Man Utd reach FA Cup final with shoot-out victory over Brighton

Manchester United beat Brighton & Hove Albion in a thrilling penalty shoot-out in their FA Cup semifinal at Wembley on Sunday after the game finished ...
Sport
3 days ago

Guardiola delighted after ‘perfect’ Man City clear FA Cup semifinal hurdle

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he was “happy and really satisfied” after his side eased past second-tier Sheffield United on Saturday to ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Top Orlando Pirates official resigns Soccer
  2. Mosimane’s Al-Ahli need four points to clinch promotion to Saudi top-flight Soccer
  3. There are no easy games now: Zwane not giving up on Chiefs ending second Soccer
  4. Rachel asks for prayers after Siya Kolisi’s injury: ‘I’ve seen God do it before ... Rugby
  5. Williams equals record as Sundowns get back to business in the league Soccer

Latest Videos

WATCH | Ackerman guilty in harrowing child pornography case
UFS student raps Kanye West song mid graduation ceremony, other students ...