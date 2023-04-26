No-one compares to City’s Haaland this season, says Arsenal boss Arteta

Erling Haaland's incredible goal record at Manchester City sets him apart from all other players this season, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said ahead of Wednesday's top-of-the-table Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland leads the league's goalscoring charts with 32 goals, eight more than Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane in second and 12 more than Brentford's Ivan Toney, who is third on the list.

The Norway international is one short of breaking Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's record for the most goals scored in a 38-game Premier League season.

His total haul this campaign stands at 48 goals in 42 games across all competitions for City, including 12 in the Champions League.

“When you look at the numbers, there is no comparison with anybody else,” Arteta said on Tuesday. “He [Haaland] is able to produce that as well because the set-up is done in the right way for him.