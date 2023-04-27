Soccer

Chiefs attacker Sekgota fighting for regular game time beyond this season

27 April 2023 - 11:05
Kaizer Chiefs attacker Kgaogelo Sekgota working hard for regular game time.
Kaizer Chiefs attacker Kgaogelo Sekgota working hard for regular game time.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

He has not seen enough minutes on the field but Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Kgaogelo Sekgota is fighting hard to command a regular place beyond this campaign. 

He was a bit part player during Chiefs’ recent impressive run of five unbeaten league matches that kept them in the running for a second spot finish, but he remains committed to the club’s cause. 

Amakhosi have since dropped four points from their last two league matches to hand the advantage for second spot finish to SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates. 

 “I have been working hard and getting motivation from the technical team. Obviously, everything has its moment. All in good time, so it’s good,” he told www.kaizerchiefs.com. 

 “The team has been doing well. We won a few games in a row, and obviously it’s sad when, as Kaizer Chiefs, you lose a game (against Sekhukhune last weekend) but we still have a lot to play for.

Often-harsh criticism fuels Sundowns, says coach Mokwena

Despite ruling the roost in the DStv Premiership for the past few seasons, Mamelodi Sundowns players are not immune to stinging criticism from ...
Sport
21 hours ago

“We’ve got the Nedbank Cup semifinal. We’ve got some games left to finish the season very well, as far up as possible. The team is working very hard, daily, and we are ready for anything that comes.” 

Amakhosi travel to Gqeberha to face Chippa United in a DStv Premiership clash on Thursday afternoon at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (3pm) and Sekgota is confident. 

“Chippa have a good team, with good players, but we are also good and we are ready for them and looking forward to the game. I think they have a good squad and thinking of their position in the relegation zone means it’s not going to be easy for us, but as I said, we’ll be ready for them.” 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

‘The federation still has control’: Safa to write to PSL about congress boycott

South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Motlanthe will write to the Premier Soccer League to ask for their reasons for boycotting Sunday’s Safa ...
Sport
2 days ago

Mokwena backs Sundowns’ Williams, Mokoena for Footballer of the Season

After another dominant DStv Premiership campaign for Mamelodi Sundowns, coach Rulani Mokwena says it’s a no-brainer that the Footballer of the Season ...
Sport
1 day ago

IN PICS | Le Coq Sportif releases images of alternate kit for Bafana and Banyana

Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana technical sponsor Le Coq Sportif has released images of the national team’s alternate kit.
Sport
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Top Orlando Pirates official resigns Soccer
  2. Mosimane’s Al-Ahli need four points to clinch promotion to Saudi top-flight Soccer
  3. There are no easy games now: Zwane not giving up on Chiefs ending second Soccer
  4. Rachel asks for prayers after Siya Kolisi’s injury: ‘I’ve seen God do it before ... Rugby
  5. Williams equals record as Sundowns get back to business in the league Soccer

Latest Videos

WATCH | Ackerman guilty in harrowing child pornography case
UFS student raps Kanye West song mid graduation ceremony, other students ...