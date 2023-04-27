He has not seen enough minutes on the field but Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Kgaogelo Sekgota is fighting hard to command a regular place beyond this campaign.
He was a bit part player during Chiefs’ recent impressive run of five unbeaten league matches that kept them in the running for a second spot finish, but he remains committed to the club’s cause.
Amakhosi have since dropped four points from their last two league matches to hand the advantage for second spot finish to SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates.
“I have been working hard and getting motivation from the technical team. Obviously, everything has its moment. All in good time, so it’s good,” he told www.kaizerchiefs.com.
“The team has been doing well. We won a few games in a row, and obviously it’s sad when, as Kaizer Chiefs, you lose a game (against Sekhukhune last weekend) but we still have a lot to play for.
Chiefs attacker Sekgota fighting for regular game time beyond this season
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Often-harsh criticism fuels Sundowns, says coach Mokwena
“We’ve got the Nedbank Cup semifinal. We’ve got some games left to finish the season very well, as far up as possible. The team is working very hard, daily, and we are ready for anything that comes.”
Amakhosi travel to Gqeberha to face Chippa United in a DStv Premiership clash on Thursday afternoon at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (3pm) and Sekgota is confident.
“Chippa have a good team, with good players, but we are also good and we are ready for them and looking forward to the game. I think they have a good squad and thinking of their position in the relegation zone means it’s not going to be easy for us, but as I said, we’ll be ready for them.”
