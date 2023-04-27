In what was one of their poorer matches this season, Chiefs had a great chance to take a lead in the 27th minute when Christian Saile broke lose on the right and set up Mduduzi Shabalala who could only hit the crossbar when left with only the goalkeeper to beat.
Shabalala had a better chance to stretch Chiefs' lead but again the teenager skied it when it looked easy to tap the ball home.
Chippa, who played this match with a new coach, Lehlohonolo Seema, were never expected to give Chiefs trouble having come into this match on the back of eight matches without victory in the league.
Chippa had lost their last three matches in the Premiership against Sekhukhune, Marumo and Pirates ahead of welcoming Chiefs.
The Gqeberha-based club remain in 15th spot with 26 points after 27 games and now have to beat Richards Bay, TS Galaxy and Lamontville Golden Arrows to have any chance of surviving.
Kaizer Chiefs back in the race for second spot after 1-0 victory over Chippa United in Gqeberha
Image: Richard Huggard
It took an exquisite second-half strike from Ashley du Preez to end Kaizer Chiefs' poor run in the DStv Premiership that had almost ended their faint hopes of finishing second.
Du Preez's sixth goal in the league gave Amakhosi a 1-0 victory against relegation-threatened Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Gqeberha on Thursday in a match watched by more than 40,000 fans, most of whom were backing the gold-shirted visitors.
It was looking like Arthur Zwane's side were on their way to a third league match without a win when Du Preez beat Loydt Kazapua with a stunning deepening curler taken just outside the area just after 70 minutes.
Amakhosi's win comes after they had suffered a 1-0 loss away to Sekhukhune United on Sunday, a defeat that raised doubts about their chances of fighting Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United all the way for second spot that will secure whoever wins it a place in the Champions League next season.
Amakhosi's poor run started at home last month when they drew 1-1 against Marumo Gallants.
Chiefs' win against Chippa on Thursday still keeps them in fourth spot with 44 points, three behind SuperSport who also have three league matches remaining.
If Chiefs beat Swallows FC (Monday), SuperSport United and Cape Town City they will finish the season on 53, but third-placed Pirates have a better chance of pipping them to the second spot as they are ahead of them with two points and have four matches to play.
Pirates, who meet Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup semifinal on May 6, are in better shape and form having won all five of their last league matches ahead of their next league game against TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.
