Soccer

Swallows boost survival hopes with win over relegation-threatened Maritzburg

27 April 2023 - 19:53
David Uromi celebrates goal with Musa Nyatama, assitant coach of of Swallows FC during the DStv Premiership 2022/23 match between Swallows and Maritzburg United at the Dobsonville Stadium, Soweto on the 27 April 2023.
David Uromi celebrates goal with Musa Nyatama, assitant coach of of Swallows FC during the DStv Premiership 2022/23 match between Swallows and Maritzburg United at the Dobsonville Stadium, Soweto on the 27 April 2023.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Swallows refreshed their chances of survival with a vital 1-0 win over Maritzburg United in their DStv Premiership clash at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Thursday. 

The all-important goal was scored by David Uromi after 86 minutes as they moved out of the relegation zone to 12th spot on the standings with 32 points from 27 matches. 

This result is disastrous for Maritzburg who remain rooted at the foot of the table with 25 points from 27 matches and they need a miracle to avoid automatic relegation at the end of the season. 

Maritzburg are not alone in the battle for the chop, Chippa United remain second from the bottom with 26 points after they lost 1-0 to Kaizer Chiefs at the Nelson Mandela Stadium. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Kaizer Chiefs back in the race for second spot after 1-0 victory over Chippa United in Gqeberha

It took an exquisite second-half strike from Ashley du Preez to end Kaizer Chiefs' poor run in the DStv Premiership that had almost ended their faint ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Mokwena backs Sundowns’ Williams, Mokoena for Footballer of the Season

After another dominant DStv Premiership campaign for Mamelodi Sundowns, coach Rulani Mokwena says it’s a no-brainer that the Footballer of the Season ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs attacker Sekgota fighting for regular game time beyond this season

He has not seen enough minutes on the field but Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Kgaogelo Sekgota is fighting hard to command a regular place beyond this ...
Sport
10 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Top Orlando Pirates official resigns Soccer
  2. Mosimane’s Al-Ahli need four points to clinch promotion to Saudi top-flight Soccer
  3. There are no easy games now: Zwane not giving up on Chiefs ending second Soccer
  4. Rachel asks for prayers after Siya Kolisi’s injury: ‘I’ve seen God do it before ... Rugby
  5. Bafana star Lyle Foster wins the Championship in England with Burnley Soccer

Latest Videos

WATCH | Ackerman guilty in harrowing child pornography case
UFS student raps Kanye West song mid graduation ceremony, other students ...