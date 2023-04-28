Soccer

IN PICS | Le Coq Sportif releases images of home and away kits for Bafana and Banyana

28 April 2023 - 08:47 By SPORTS REPORTER
Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana technical sponsor Le Coq Sportif has released images of the national team’s home and away kits.
Image: Le Coq Sportif

Le Coq Sportif said the yellow home jersey carries the South African flag in the front and back panel to embody nationhood, patriotism and the essence of ubuntu. 

The green away jersey is a celebration of Banyana’s success in Morocco where they were crowned Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) champions in 2022. 

On Thursday, the company released the alternate legacy jersey to coincide with Freedom Day celebrations. 

Late last year, Le Coq Sportif asked members of the public to submit designs after they were criticised for the design of the Bafana jersey and the design by Lwazi Ngcungama won the competition. 

The kits received a good response from the footballing public on social media platforms and Banyana will wear the new kit when they take part in the forthcoming 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

