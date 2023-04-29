Sundowns beat CR Belouizdad to book Champions League semifinal meeting with Wydad

This was supposed to be a stern examination for Mamelodi Sundowns in the Champions League knockout stages but CR Belouizdad were on their knees at the end of the two legs.
Over the two quarterfinal matches, the Brazilians were thrilling, deadly and sometimes irresistible as they booked a place in the Champions League semifinal against Wydad Athletic Club.
On Saturday they came from a goal down to beat this CR Belouizdad side 2-1 at Loftus through goals by inspirational captain Themba Zwane and utility player Thapelo Morena.
This was another polished performance and it came hot on the heels of the utter domination they displayed during the first leg last weekend when they pulled off a stunning 4-1 victory in Algiers.
This resounding 6-2 aggregate win clearly shows that Sundowns have figured out the top North African teams if you consider that they convincingly beat Al Ahly 5-2 at Loftus last month.
The prize for Sundowns is a potentially explosive meeting with Wydad and they will fancy their chances of returning to the final for the first time since 2016 after the Moroccan needed penalty shoot-outs to beat Tanzanian side Simba 4-3.
This will be for the second time Sundowns have qualified for the semifinal stage of this tournament since they lifted the trophy under coach Pitso Mosimane seven years ago.
To add some spice to the semifinal meeting next month, it must be remembered it was Wydad who eliminated Sundowns during the 2018/19 campaign, which was the last time the Brazilians reached the last four.
It is not going to be easy for Sundowns as Wydad have vast experience at this stage of the competition and have reached the semis five times in succession. They were knocked out by Kaizer Chiefs in 2021.
Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena started with the same team that beat Belouizdad 4-1 in the first leg with Moroccan Abdelmounaim Boutouil marshalling the defence, Zwane controlling the midfield and Shalulile leading the attack.
But on the day, Mokwena made a whopping seven changes to the team that beat Richards Bay 1-0 in the league on Tuesday with Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau and Mothobi Mvala on for Terrence Mashego, Rushine de Reuck and Lebohang Maboe in defence.
In the midfield, Thepelo Morena, Themba Zwane and Neo Maema were introduced for Sphelele Mkhulise, Bongani Zungu and Cassius Mailula while Shalulile replaced Abubeker Nassir.
The first warning from Sundowns came inside wo minutes when Mudau delivered a good cross into the box but Youcef Laouafi reacted quicker to clear the ball that was intended for Morena.
Belouizdad opened the scoring through captain Sofiane Bouchar when he headed home from inside the box to give Ronwen Williams no chance as they once again scored from a set piece.
After 35 minutes there was a huge talking point when Belouizdad defender Chouhaib Keddad appeared to make contact with Shalulile in the box but referee Addel Aziz did not award a penalty after reviewing the incident on VAR.
On the stroke of halftime, Sundowns roared back into the game with the equaliser when Zwane finished off a breathtaking attacking move that involved Modiba and Mudau.
Sundowns got the second half off to a dream start when Morena gave them the lead with an easy tap in after he received a pass from the right flank by Mudau who was released by Zwane after 48 minutes.
It was a polished performance by the Brazilians but Wydad are going to provide another tough examination they will have to pass if they want to return to the Champions League final again.
Mamelodi Sundowns (1) 2
CR Belouizdad (1) 1
Scorers: Sundowns – Themba Zwane(45), Thapelo Morena (48)
CR Belouizdad – Sofiane Bouchar (24)
Sundowns won 6-2 on aggregate
Sundowns beat CR Belouizdad to book Champions League semifinal meeting with Wydad
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
