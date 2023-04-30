Soccer

Jota seals thrilling win for Liverpool after Tottenham fightback

30 April 2023 - 20:00 By Reuters
Diogo Jota of Liverpool celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's fourth goal during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on April 30, 2023 in Liverpool, England.
Diogo Jota of Liverpool celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's fourth goal during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on April 30, 2023 in Liverpool, England.
Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Diogo Jota scored a stoppage-time winner as Liverpool clinched a barely-believable 4-3 Premier League victory over Tottenham Hotspur to bolster their hopes of qualifying for Europe on Sunday.

Liverpool had led 3-0 inside the opening 15 minutes as for the second successive Sunday Tottenham's defence crumbled, but the visitors stormed back and substitute Richarlison's stoppage-time header appeared to have earned his side an unlikely point.

But Jota, also on as a substitute, punished a mistake by Lucas Moura to break Tottenham's hearts and fire Liverpool over the Londoners into fifth place in the table.

A chaotic first half was only three minutes old when Curtis Jones put the hosts in front and two minutes later Tottenham's defence crumbled again as Luis Diaz volleyed home.

When Mohamed Salah blasted a penalty high into the net in the 15th minute Tottenham seemed on course for a repeat of the horror show at Newcastle United last Sunday when they conceded five times in the opening 21 minutes in a 6-1 hammering.

With some Spurs supporters leaving early and fans chanting "we want our money back" the visitors suddenly came alive though and Harry Kane volleyed past Alisson in the 39th minute and shortly afterwards Son Heung-min was denied by the upright.

Tottenham could not believe their bad luck after the break when Son and Cristian Romero saw efforts rebound off the post within the space of a couple of minutes.

Liverpool finally appeared to have restored order but Son raced clear to make it 3-2 in the 77th minute and set up a nerve-jangling finale that had earlier looked improbable.

Former Everton forward Richarlison sent the Tottenham fans delirious when his glancing header bounced into the net but within a minute their joy turned to dismay as Jota beat Fraser Forster with a clinical slow shot.

Liverpool have 56 points from 33 games with Tottenham on 54 from 34 games. Liverpool remain seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United who have played one game less.

The teams that finish fifth and sixth will likely qualify for the Europa League next season.

MORE:

Big setback for Limpopo football as Black Leopards, TTM relegated to amateur ranks

The football community in Limpopo suffered a major setback this weekend when two of its clubs, Black Leopards and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Crystal Palace hold on to beat West Ham in 4-3 thriller

Crystal Palace scored three rapid-fire goals in the first half and then held on to beat West Ham United 4-3 in a full-throttle thriller yesterday, ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Man City beat Fulham to go top as Haaland equals another record

Manchester City claimed top spot in the Premier League for the first time since February as Erling Haaland reached yet another milestone in a 2-1 ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Pirates fine form continues as they register eighth successive victory with win against Galaxy

Orlando Pirates’ excellent run continued with the Soweto giants defeating TS Galaxy 2-1 in a DStv Premiership clash at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Fan death, crowd trouble mar Caf Champions league ties in North Africa

Casablanca authorities have opened an investigation after a fan died outside the gates of the Stade Mohammed V before Raja's match against Al-Ahly in ...
Sport
8 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘Incredible athlete and good human being,’ Sundowns coach Mokwena on Moroccan ... Soccer
  2. Banyana coach Ellis honoured with Order of Ikhamanga by President Ramaphosa Soccer
  3. Sundowns beat CR Belouizdad to book Champions League semifinal meeting with ... Soccer
  4. Pirates' destiny to R22m in their own hands Sport
  5. Ten Hag says some United players did not give 100% against Spurs Soccer

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
South Africa Freedom day billboard in Times Square, New York