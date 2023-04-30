Jota seals thrilling win for Liverpool after Tottenham fightback

Diogo Jota scored a stoppage-time winner as Liverpool clinched a barely-believable 4-3 Premier League victory over Tottenham Hotspur to bolster their hopes of qualifying for Europe on Sunday.

Liverpool had led 3-0 inside the opening 15 minutes as for the second successive Sunday Tottenham's defence crumbled, but the visitors stormed back and substitute Richarlison's stoppage-time header appeared to have earned his side an unlikely point.

But Jota, also on as a substitute, punished a mistake by Lucas Moura to break Tottenham's hearts and fire Liverpool over the Londoners into fifth place in the table.

A chaotic first half was only three minutes old when Curtis Jones put the hosts in front and two minutes later Tottenham's defence crumbled again as Luis Diaz volleyed home.

When Mohamed Salah blasted a penalty high into the net in the 15th minute Tottenham seemed on course for a repeat of the horror show at Newcastle United last Sunday when they conceded five times in the opening 21 minutes in a 6-1 hammering.