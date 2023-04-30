Erik ten Hag's side are fourth in the standings with 63 points from 32 matches and have a game in hand on fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur who are on 54 points.
United are unbeaten at home in 15 straight Premier League games, with just three draws. They have not lost at Old Trafford since the opening weekend of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion.
United put Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez to work early with several great chances before they were finally rewarded in the 39th minute.
Martinez dove to push away Marcus Rashford's shot after the United striker's well-timed run, and Fernandes sprinted in for a one-touch shot from a tight angle.
Unai Emery's Villa, whose defeat was their first in 11 games, are sixth in the standings, with 54 points from 33 matches.
Man City beat Fulham to go top as Haaland equals another record
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Manchester City claimed top spot in the Premier League for the first time since February as Erling Haaland reached yet another milestone in a 2-1 victory at Fulham on Sunday.
It took Haaland only three minutes to score his record-equalling 34th Premier League goal of an extraordinary debut season in England, the Norwegian tucking away a penalty.
It moved him level on the Premier League single season scoring record of Alan Shearer and Andy Cole.
City were pegged back in the 15th minute when Carlos Vinicius rifled a shot past Ederson but they responded to the setback to carve out a succession of chances.
Jack Grealish was denied by the crossbar before Argentine forward Julian Alvarez produced a moment of magic to beat Bernd Leno with a right-foot shot from outside the area.
City were unable to give themselves a cushion after the break despite several chances and suffered some anxious moments but they held on for an eighth successive league win.
They are now top with 76 points to Arsenal's 75 and also have one extra game to play.
Fulham remain in 10th place.
