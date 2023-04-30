All the three goals came from set pieces as the two sides proved to have serious challenges dealing with them.
Pirates took the lead two minutes into the game through Dzvukamanja who headed in a corner by Thabiso Monyane.
Dzvukamanja is in fine form in front of goals as he has scored six goals in the second half of the season after not playing in the early part of the campaign.
The Buccaneers enjoyed a lot of dominance mostly in the opening 30 minutes of the game and they should have scored at least two goals in that period.
But players such as Kabelo Dlamini and Hotto wasted their opportunities.
It took about 30 minutes for Galaxy to be able to take the game to Pirates and expose some cracks in the visitors' defence.
Galaxy drew level on 39 minutes after skipper Msimango also headed in a corner by Lindokuhle Mbatha.
Pirates fine form continues as they register eighth successive victory with win against Galaxy
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates’ excellent run continued with the Soweto giants defeating TS Galaxy 2-1 in a DStv Premiership clash at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Sunday.
Terrence Dzvukamanja and Deon Hotto were on the scoresheet as the Buccaneers registered their eighth successive win in all competitions, six in the league and two in the Nedbank Cup.
Kaizer Chiefs-bound Given Msimango scored the only goal for the hosts who put up a brave fight in their backyard.
Pirates have now won four back-to-back matches on the road, something they have not been able to do since 2011.
The two teams went to the halftime break locked at 1-1, but Pirates displayed excellent spirit and resilience to clinch all the points to boost their chances of finishing second in the Premiership.
All the three goals came from set pieces as the two sides proved to have serious challenges dealing with them.
Pirates took the lead two minutes into the game through Dzvukamanja who headed in a corner by Thabiso Monyane.
Dzvukamanja is in fine form in front of goals as he has scored six goals in the second half of the season after not playing in the early part of the campaign.
The Buccaneers enjoyed a lot of dominance mostly in the opening 30 minutes of the game and they should have scored at least two goals in that period.
But players such as Kabelo Dlamini and Hotto wasted their opportunities.
It took about 30 minutes for Galaxy to be able to take the game to Pirates and expose some cracks in the visitors' defence.
Galaxy drew level on 39 minutes after skipper Msimango also headed in a corner by Lindokuhle Mbatha.
After failing to get on the scoresheet in the first half, Hotto found the back of the net on 58 minutes.
It was a third goal from a corner kick as Galaxy struggled to deal with a ball sent into the box by Monnapule Saleng.
Galaxy keeper Melusi Buthelezi punched the ball, but it fell on Pirates’ Tapelo Xoki who headed it back into the box and Hotto headed it into the back of the net.
For the Rockets, the defeat leaves them in the relegation mix as they are just six points above bottom-placed Maritzburg United with three games left to play.
Galaxy are on 31 points while the Team of Choice have managed just 25 points from 27 outings this season.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Big setback for Limpopo football as Black Leopards, TTM relegated to amateur ranks
Sundowns cruise to CCL semis after trashing Belouizdad 6-2
Marumo Gallants in difficult position as they juggle Confederation Cup and league
Fan death, crowd trouble mar Caf Champions league ties in North Africa
Chiefs coach Zwane urges players to block out Soweto derby noise and focus on clash against Swallows
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos