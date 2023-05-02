Soccer

Dyche says Calvert-Lewin can be key weapon in survival battle

02 May 2023 - 09:14 By Reuters
Everton manager Sean Dyche during the match.
Image: REUTERS/Carl Recine

Dominic Calvert-Lewin can be a real weapon in Everton's desperate battle to avoid Premier League relegation, manager Sean Dyche said after the striker returned to the scoresheet in a chaotic 2-2 draw at Leicester City on Monday.

The injury-plagued Calvert-Lewin scored a penalty to put his side in front, his first goal since October, and gave Everton the sort of cutting edge they have sorely missed.

He also wasted a glorious chance before halftime, but Dyche was delighted to have him back in the groove even if the draw did little alleviate Everton's relegation fears.

“Dom missed one but looked sharper and quicker and will be a real weapon for us. His true fitness is coming back, he looks strong and alert,” Dyche, who replaced sacked Frank Lampard at the end of January, told Sky Sports.

Everton, the lowest scorers in the Premier League, certainly looked far more potent than usual but a 13th away league game without a win left them second from bottom with four games left.

They have an awkward run-in too, beginning next Monday at Europe-chasing Brighton and Hove Albion, and are in danger of losing their place in the top flight after a 69-year residency.

Former Burnley boss Dyche says he knew what he was getting into, however, and appears up for the fight.

“We held our nerve, kept trying to create things and overall it's a good performance, although we didn't get the three points we were after,” he said of the draw.

“I didn't come here for a walk in the park, I knew it would be a challenge and we're at a point a game. The only crime tonight was two really soft goals but the mentality is what we want from the team.”

Dyche is almost certain to be without experienced defender Seamus Coleman for the last four games after he was carried off on a stretcher just before halftime.

“It's really unfortunate. We're waiting on news, it could be serious, a knee injury.”

