Loftus Stadium to host 2023 Nedbank Cup final

02 May 2023 - 18:21 By SPORT REPORTER
The Nedbank Cup trophy that will be contested for in the final at Loftus Stadium.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced that the 2022/23 Nedbank Cup final will be played at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane on Saturday, May 27.

The final will be between the winners of this weekend’s semi-finals which sees Kaizer Chiefs take on Orlando Pirates in a Soweto derby, while Stellenbosch FC and Sekhukhune United battle it out for a spot in the final.

PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala said the Loftus Versfeld Stadium has a rich history in South African sports, and they are thrilled to host this season’s Nedbank Cup final at this world class venue. 

“The 16th edition of the Nedbank Cup has been filled with lots of entertainment and excitement for football spectators, and we expect much of the same for the remainder of the tournament,” Madlala said. 

Themba Zwane is one of the greatest footballers South Africa will ever see: Rulani Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says Themba “Mshishi” Zwane is one of the greatest players to come out of South Africa.
8 hours ago

“We have no doubt that together with our partners Nedbank, we will deliver a successful event onMay 27. We would also like to thank the Gauteng provincial government for coming on board and providing logistical support for the hosting of this final.” 

Khensani Nobanda, group executive of marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank said they are very excited that the Nedbank Cup final will be hosted in the Capital city. 

“The final has travelled throughout South Africa, Loftus Versfeld Stadium marks the ninth Fifa World Cup 2010 stadium that will host the final. Together with our partners, the PSL, we look forward to delivering a fun-filled match day with tremendous fanfare and entertainment.”

Ticket information and other important details such as entertainment and match day activities will be communicated in due course. 

Here's why Pitso Mosimane believes 2023 is the year SA teams will dominate

Al-Ahli Saudi coach Pitso Mosimane believes 2023 is the year for surprises and South African teams wont stop surprising.
9 hours ago

Amajimbos determined to get revenge over Zambia in crucial Afcon clash

Amajimbos are anticipating an open and competitive game from their neighbours Zambia in the U17 African Cup of Nations on Wednesday.
5 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane fast sounding like a stuck record

To liken it to a stuck record would probably be a little harsh, but there was a familiarity to Arthur Zwane’s post-match comments after yet another ...
12 hours ago

Daniel Akpeyi returns to frustrate Kaizer Chiefs as Amakhosi go down to Swallows

Daniel Akpeyi produced stunning saves to help the Birds get the better of his former club here, the Nigerian seemingly showing Amakhosi that they ...
1 day ago
