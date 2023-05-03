‘It was poor’, frustrated SuperSport coach Hunt says about performance against Stellenbosch

“We missed a penalty against Sekhukhune United and we should have won that game, we should have won 8-0 against Chippa United. We haven’t scored the goals and that’s a big problem.”
Visiting coach Steve Barker welcomed the hard fought away point that has kept them in the top eight and possibly in momentum going into the Nedbank Cup last eight match against Sekhukhune United at the weekend.
“Coming here we have always known SuperSport are a difficult team to play against, they are an uncomfortable team, they are very direct, they have good aerial ability with people like Bradley Grobler.
“They like to get the ball wide and put it into the box, they are direct from the back and not too much build-up and they are also a very good pressing team. We had to adapt our game tactics today, hence we gave Lasse Sobiech an opportunity.
A visibly frustrated SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt berated his players for a poor showing during the 0-0 draw with Stellenbosch at the Tshwane University of Technology stadium.
The share of the spoils means SuperSport has handed the advantage to Orlando Pirates in the race for the second spot finish as the Buccaneers have a point advantage and a game in hand.
If Pirates get all the three points in their match against Royal AM on Wednesday at Orlando Stadium, they will open a four-point gap on SuperSport with two matches remaining for both teams.
“We weren't here tonight, we were not at it,” lamented Hunt after they dropped two crucial points at home.
“It is very disappointing because we didn’t do well when it comes to the basics of the game. We never won headers, we never won tackles, we never won second balls and against a team like them they play off that. We weren’t good and we move on.”
Asked if he feels the chance to finish second is slipping through their hands, Hunt gave a diplomatic answer.
“Obviously we drew the last few games. If it was not for that we could have been well clear. But we are punching way above our weight at the moment, we just have to take it and move on.
“It was poor, it was not good for us, we are not scoring the goals because we are not creating enough chances. We have defended in these draws, we drew with Gallants 2-2 last week.
“We wanted him to deal with the aerial battle and I thought he was superb, we also looked to play longer and more direct hence Juan Ortiz was in the team and we played a little bit off him.
“We almost made it uncomfortable for them they way they made it uncomfortable for us, we just adapted our game like that. In the second half, we came out with a lot of impetus and we were able to move the ball around a bit.
“It could have gone either way in the second half but I still believe we created the biggest chances of the game. They had chances but it was more outside the box.”
Looking back at the 0-0 draw, Barker said he will take a point back home.
“I am happy (with a point), SuperSport are not lying third on the log for nothing, so coming away to get a point with the changes we made in the team is massive for us.
