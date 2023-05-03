Soccer

Maritzburg draw 2-2 with Marumo to remain deep in the relegation dogfight

03 May 2023 - 22:40
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Alfred Ndengane of Maritzburg United during the DStv Premiership match between Maritzburg United and Marumo Gallants at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.
Image: Rogan Ward/BackpagePix

Maritzburg United remain rooted to the relegation spot at the bottom of the DStv Premiership after spurning their lead twice to draw 2-2 against fellow strugglers Marumo Gallants at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday night.

Brandon Theron's first-half strike and Amadou Soukouna's second-half penalty looked enough to give Fadlu Davids' side all three points but it wasn't to be as Maritzburg allowed Mpho Mvelase to get an equaliser in the dying minutes.

Theron's lead had been cancelled by Ranga Chivariro in the 73rd but Soukouna restored the home side's advantage after scoring from the penalty spot before Mvelase salvaged a point for Gallants.

Gallants remain 14th with 29 points, same as Chippa United who came from 2-0 down to beat Richards Bay 3-2 in Durban to be three points clear of Maritzburg.

Usuthu thwart Sundowns, Chippa boost survival hopes with huge win over Richards Bay

AmaZulu FC displayed great resilience to come from two goals down to hold record chasing Mamelodi Sundowns to 2-2 draw in a DStv Premiership title at ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Maritzburg may still survive straight relegation or relegation/promotion play-offs against National First Division sides if they get positive results in their last two matches against Stellenbosch FC and champions Mamelodi Sundowns — a tall order as both sides are in the top half of the log.

Gallants, the semifinalists in the Caf Confederation Cup, remain with two matches against champions Sundowns and Swallows FC, while Chippa face TS Galaxy and Lamontville Golden Arrows in their last two matches.

Maritzburg were never in control of this match as Marumo played with better confidence and could have stolen all three points if they didn't delay introducing Chivaviro who got his 10th league goal of the season minutes after coming on late in the second half. 

