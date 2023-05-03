Soccer

Race for Champions League spot wide open after Royal AM stun Pirates

03 May 2023 - 18:32
Orlando Pirates attacker Relebohile Ratomo challenged by Lefa Mogaila of Royal AM during their DStv Premiership match at Orlando Stadium.
Orlando Pirates attacker Relebohile Ratomo challenged by Lefa Mogaila of Royal AM during their DStv Premiership match at Orlando Stadium.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Royal AM stunned Orlando Pirates with an injury time equaliser as they forced their DStv Premiership encounter to a 1-1 draw at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday afternoon. 

With this share of the spoils, the race for second spot finish, that comes with Champions League qualification, remains wide open with Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United as front runners. 

Kaizer Chiefs, who are sitting fourth on the standings, have an outside chance of qualifying for the Champions League because they have dropped six points in their last three matches. 

This match also saw Pirates’ impressive six-match unbeaten run in the league come to an end while Royal AM leapfrogged Swallows into the top eight with two matches remaining. 

Chiefs coach Zwane admits he made some mistakes this season

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has admitted he made mistakes this season.
Sport
3 hours ago

With the Nedbank Cup semifinal this weekend, Pirates coach José Riveiro rested key players Monnapule Saleng, Tapelo Xoki, Thabang Monare and Terrence Dzvukamanja, keeping them off the starting line-up. 

One of the beneficiaries for Riveiro’s tinkering was 17-year-old Relebohile Ratomo, whose long-range shot deflected off the body of veteran midfielder Elias Pelembe for the opener. 

The goal injected more urgency into the work of Pirates, but they missed chances to increase their lead and were duly punished in the 90th minute when Royal AM equalised. 

For the equalising goal, unmarked Menzi Masuku rose above everyone in the Pirates danger area to head home a cross from Jabulani Ncobeni from left wing. 

READ MORE:

Chiefs coach Zwane admits he made some mistakes this season

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has admitted he made mistakes this season.
Sport
3 hours ago

SuperSport's Champions League hopes dented as Stellies hold them to a draw

SuperSport United's chances of qualifying the Caf Champions League have taken a knock after their goalless draw with Stellenbosch FC in a DStv ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Pirates fine form continues as they register eighth successive victory with win against Galaxy

Orlando Pirates’ excellent run continued with the Soweto giants defeating TS Galaxy 2-1 in a DStv Premiership clash at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Pirates' destiny to R22m in their own hands Sport
  2. ‘Operation went well’: Rachel Kolisi upbeat about Siya’s knee recovery Rugby
  3. 'It was like a Soweto soccer match': SA's sailing hero describes last few miles ... Sport
  4. Restoring confidence ‘key component to recovery’: Ex-Bok captain weighs in on ... Sport
  5. Endgame for Chess South Africa after ‘checkmate’ suspension by Sascoc Sport

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
South Africa Freedom day billboard in Times Square, New York