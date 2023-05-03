SA defeat Zambia to get U17 Afcon campaign back on track

South Africa got their 2023 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) campaign on track with a hard fought 3-2 win over Zambia at the Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine on Wednesday night.

This is an important win for Amajimbos, who opened the tournament with a disappointing 2-0 loss to Morocco on Sunday, as they remain in contention to progress to the next round.

South Africa are third in the group standings after leaders Morocco and second placed Nigeria, who they will be under pressure to beat in their next match on Saturday as they are equal on three points.

South Africa took the lead after twelve minutes with a well-taken left-footed shot from outside the box by Vicky Mkhawana that gave Zambian goalkeeper Shadrack Kalyati no chance.

Shortly after the half hour mark, Mkhawana scored his second goal of the night as he took advantage of a defensive mistake by Sekanji Siame after he received the ball from Siyabonga Mabena from the left flank.