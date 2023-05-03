Sundowns will continue chasing PSL record for most points when they take on AmaZulu

Soccer

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa during the DStv Premiership match against Marumo Gallants at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on October 19 2022.
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa says their aim is to maintain momentum during their last three DStv Premiership matches as they look to break their record for the most points in a season. 

The record for most points in a 16-team is 71, set by Pitso Mosimane's Sundowns during the 2015/16 season, and a win over AmaZulu on Wednesday at the Princess Magogo Stadium will bring them closer. 

“It is going to be a tough one. They are fighting for their lives because results have not been coming their way. But they managed a win in their last match against Sekhukhune United and they are not going to make it easy for us,” said Lebusa. 

Asked which players might cause problems for them in Durban, Lebusa said they have prepared for AmaZulu as a team and not for individuals. 

“When we analyse a team at Sundowns, we don’t focus on individuals but the whole team. They have individuals who have been in good form. 

“They are dangerous as a team and we have to pay attention to certain areas to make sure we reduce their chances of getting goals.” 

With the league wrapping up a few weeks ago, Lebusa said they remain focused for the remainder of the campaign. 

“The mental side of things is the same since the beginning of the league. We had the goal of reaching a certain number of goals and the only way we can do that is to continue winning games. 

“It hasn’t been easy. It has been a rollercoaster, but we try to win every game and there is no difference with this one. We will work hard as always. The mental side is there as always because you can never relax. 

“Especially at this time of the season, we have to keep our morale high and made sure   every game we play we try to get maximum points. 

“You can never complain about having a lot on your plate. Our goal has always been to play games and they are coming thick and fast. That’s what we love, we love playing games irrespective of whether we get short breaks in between. We love playing and that is what we go for.” 

