“We didn't make an announcement, we just said we want this final because we have been absent while other provinces were bidding. Whether it was going to be Marumo Gallants against Stellenbosch in the final, we just wanted the final in Gauteng.
“By the time we approached the PSL and Nedbank, we didn’t even know who was going to be in the semifinals. We just made a bid to make our presence felt.”
Lefusi added the province had facilities to host major events.
“Gauteng is ready to host big events, we have the facilities, you can choose whatever facilities you want, whether you take it to Loftus, Orlando Stadium or FNB Stadium.
“We have those facilities and we also have infrastructure in hospitality that can take almost 3-million people in Gauteng immediately. You know that in other provinces, when the final is there, the hotels are full and you can’t get proper accommodation.
“We have the facilities and the resources, but we also have the expertise and we want to showcase Gauteng. Gauteng is a new economic attraction that must be promoted as well, so we are using these tournaments as part of that programme.
“We are impressed that we can succeed. I am happy that the sponsors and the teams agreed to play both their games here.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Premier Lesufi plans to bring major sporting events to Gauteng
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Hosting the Nedbank Cup final at Loftus in Pretoria is part of the grand plan by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi to turn the province into the preferred destination for major sporting events.
Last weekend, FNB Stadium hosted the hugely popular Monster Jam event and Lesufi said they made a strong case to the PSL to host the Nedbank Cup final on May 27 in Pretoria.
Over the past few years, Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, which is reported to be in a state of decay, has been the preferred venue for most of the PSL cup finals.
“To be frank, we humbled ourselves and presented our case to the leadership of the PSL,” said Lesufi at the Kaizer Chiefs village in Naturena as Amakhosi prepared for the Nedbank Cup semifinal against Orlando Pirates.
“We didn't make an announcement, we just said we want this final because we have been absent while other provinces were bidding. Whether it was going to be Marumo Gallants against Stellenbosch in the final, we just wanted the final in Gauteng.
“By the time we approached the PSL and Nedbank, we didn’t even know who was going to be in the semifinals. We just made a bid to make our presence felt.”
Lefusi added the province had facilities to host major events.
“Gauteng is ready to host big events, we have the facilities, you can choose whatever facilities you want, whether you take it to Loftus, Orlando Stadium or FNB Stadium.
“We have those facilities and we also have infrastructure in hospitality that can take almost 3-million people in Gauteng immediately. You know that in other provinces, when the final is there, the hotels are full and you can’t get proper accommodation.
“We have the facilities and the resources, but we also have the expertise and we want to showcase Gauteng. Gauteng is a new economic attraction that must be promoted as well, so we are using these tournaments as part of that programme.
“We are impressed that we can succeed. I am happy that the sponsors and the teams agreed to play both their games here.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Themba Zwane is one of the greatest footballers South Africa will ever see: Rulani Mokwena
Loftus Stadium to host 2023 Nedbank Cup final
Chiefs coach Zwane admits he made some mistakes this season
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos