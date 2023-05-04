Soccer

Premier Lesufi plans to bring major sporting events to Gauteng

04 May 2023 - 10:30
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi during the 2023 Nedbank Cup press conference at Chiefs Village, Johannesburg, on May 3 2023.
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi during the 2023 Nedbank Cup press conference at Chiefs Village, Johannesburg, on May 3 2023.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Hosting the Nedbank Cup final at Loftus in Pretoria is part of the grand plan by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi to turn the province into the preferred destination for major sporting events. 

Last weekend, FNB Stadium hosted the hugely popular Monster Jam event and Lesufi said they made a strong case to the PSL to host the Nedbank Cup final on May 27 in Pretoria. 

Over the past few years, Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, which is reported to be in a state of decay, has been the preferred venue for most of the PSL cup finals. 

“To be frank, we humbled ourselves and presented our case to the leadership of the PSL,” said Lesufi at the Kaizer Chiefs village in Naturena as Amakhosi prepared for the Nedbank Cup semifinal against Orlando Pirates. 

“We didn't make an announcement, we just said we want this final because we have been absent while other provinces were bidding. Whether it was going to be Marumo Gallants against Stellenbosch in the final, we just wanted the final in Gauteng. 

“By the time we approached the PSL and Nedbank, we didn’t even know who was going to be in the semifinals. We just made a bid to make our presence felt.” 

Lefusi added the province had facilities to host major events. 

“Gauteng is ready to host big events, we have the facilities, you can choose whatever facilities you want, whether you take it to Loftus, Orlando Stadium or FNB Stadium. 

“We have those facilities and we also have infrastructure in hospitality that can take almost 3-million people in Gauteng immediately. You know that in other provinces, when the final is there, the hotels are full and you can’t get proper accommodation.  

“We have the facilities and the resources, but we also have the expertise and we want to showcase Gauteng. Gauteng is a new economic attraction that must be promoted as well, so we are using these tournaments as part of that programme.  

“We are impressed that we can succeed. I am happy that the sponsors and the teams agreed to play both their games here.” 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Themba Zwane is one of the greatest footballers South Africa will ever see: Rulani Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says Themba “Mshishi” Zwane is one of the greatest players to come out of South Africa.
Sport
2 days ago

Loftus Stadium to host 2023 Nedbank Cup final

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced that the 2022/23 Nedbank Cup final will be played at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs coach Zwane admits he made some mistakes this season

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has admitted he made mistakes this season.
Sport
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Operation went well’: Rachel Kolisi upbeat about Siya’s knee recovery Rugby
  2. Pirates' destiny to R22m in their own hands Sport
  3. 'It was like a Soweto soccer match': SA's sailing hero describes last few miles ... Sport
  4. Brad Binder has a lot he wants to do before his December wedding Sport
  5. Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane fast sounding like a stuck record Soccer

Latest Videos

Touching tribute to Mandela & SA by Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans
Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka