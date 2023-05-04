South Africa got their 2023 U-17 Afcon campaign on track with a hard fought 3-2 win over Zambia at the Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine on Wednesday.
Looking back at the match, Crowie said they made it difficult for themselves.
“It was more than a fight, we were 2-0 up, they came back to make it difficult for us by putting us under pressure with the deep and long balls that put our defence under pressure.
“I mentioned to the guys it is important that we show we can play, but if they allow us to play then we must show we can fight as well. I say fight in a nice way, so they don’t create opportunities.
“With the pressure they put us under, they didn’t create clear-cut scoring opportunities, which is very good. I will sit the whole night to cut a few clippings just to make it clear to the players what they did right and what they [can] improve on as preparations for our next game against Nigeria
SA turns attention to Nigeria as they look to qualify for knockout stages of U-17 Afcon
South African U-17 coach Duncan Crowie has urged his young charges not to look to the 2023 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) knockout stages just yet.
Instead, Crowie asked them to focus their energy on the last match of the group stages against rivals Nigeria where they will be looking for a win or at least to book a place in the next round.
Amajimbos beat Zambia 3-2 on Wednesday, through a brace by Vicky Mkhawana and one from Michael Dokunmu, to get their campaign back on track but they need a positive result against Nigeria to avoid early elimination.
South Africa is third in the group standings with three points after leaders Morocco (6 points) and second-placed Nigeria (3 points) who have a better goal difference.
Looking at the permutations, Crowie said a draw may be enough to see them go through to the next round as group runners up or as one of the two best finishers.
SA defeat Zambia to get U17 Afcon campaign back on track
“I don't think we can look to the knockout stages yet because this is a tough group and anything can happen.
“I don’t want to be controversial, but Morocco is through already. They will probably play the second string team against Zambia.
“That will be in the favour of Zambia who will get to three points if they win that match, then Nigeria will need at least a point or a win against us and that means they [Nigeria] will play a strong team against us.
“That will probably be their tactics, but if we can get at least a draw it will be enough to put us through, either in second position or as one of the best third placed teams.
“A draw against Nigeria will be good enough for us, but I will look at other logs before I make a decision as far as that is concerned.”
Chiefs coach Zwane admits he made some mistakes this season
Sundowns will continue chasing PSL record for most points when they take on AmaZulu
“We knew it was going to be tough because we played against them in the Cosafa Cup, which was preparation for this one. We played against them twice and they beat us on both occasions.
“We knew it was going to be a difficult game, but this time around we did our homework in knowing how they are going to play and what they are going to do and we prepared for that.
“The good thing is we scored early goals, something that eluded us in our first game against Morocco. We didn’t create clear cut scoring opportunities like we did today [Wednesday].
“We hit the woodwork a few times and I am happy for the boys because they were disappointed after the loss to Morocco, but they showed courage and mental strength to come out and put [on] a fighting performance like this.”
