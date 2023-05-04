Previously, Mosimane admitted the journey to victory was difficult.
“A very arduous journey and we take it step by step,” he said.
“Also we have no ego, but humility to accept our shortfalls. We know we can do better. We pray to God to stay with us and deliver us to the promised land. Five games in a row with one goal conceded. Alhamdulilla.
“Let’s support all our players and continue to give them confidence, time and love,” he said.
“They will take us to the promised land. In football, nothing or nobody is perfect. God has something for us and let’s keep praying, working hard and supporting the team.”
Back-to-back wins for Mosimane's side come after the team saw a great 13-match unbeaten run come to an end in March at the hands of Al-Akhdoud.
“We got humbled tonight,” Mosimane said at the time. “Unacceptable scoreline, especially in front of our fans. No excuses, only apologies. Anyway, the race is still long. Sorry.”
'The sleeping giant is awake' - Pitso Mosimane on Al-Ahli's promotion to Saudi Pro League
Al-Ahli Saudi coach Pitso Mosimane is beaming after his team's promotion to the Saudi Pro League.
Al Ahli beat Hajer FC 2-1 on Wednesday to move back to the top of the table in Saudi Arabia's second-tier league.
Reflecting on the achievement, Mosimane said of his move to the team: “They told us we are taking a career suicide [and] that the team has a lot of problems (management, finances, etc), but we bravely took the project, irrespective. They also told us we can’t resuscitate the sleeping giant. We daily whispered to it and tonight, it responded. It’s awake,” said Mosimane.
“Navy seals! We deliver big projects in any league, country or continent. Bring it on. Also, the flag is always with us.”
Al Ahli has 65 points, ahead of Al-Faisaly, Al Akhdoud, Al-Riyadh and Al-Hazam.
