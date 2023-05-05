Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena admitted to being disappointed by the draw with AmaZulu but took a lot of positives from the match.
Sundowns threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Usuthu in their DStv Premiership clash at Princess Magogo Stadium on Wednesday night.
AmaZulu scored their goals through Ramahlwe Mphahlele inside the final 25 minutes of the game to cancel out goals by Bongani Zungu and Peter Shalulile.
“I’m disappointed with the result, but there are positives, of course, and maybe even more positives than disappointments,” Mokwena said.
“There are positives of how we scored the goals on open play and how we had some very good transitions and created the chances. We had very good chances. Jody (February, AmaZulu goalkeeper) pulled off a very big save from Mshishi (Themba Zwane).
“(Thabiso) Kutumela got a chance to put Gaston (Sirino) through and (Abbubaker) Mobara had a little fleek to change the direction of the ball. It was a big chance if the ball went through.”
‘You can’t have it all in football’: Rulani Mokwena took positives from Sundowns’ draw with AmaZulu
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
The other positive is the coach was able to give game time to some players who have not played a lot this season for different reasons.
Sundowns also have had a lot of games to deal with as they are also in the Caf Champions League semi-finals.
“It’s a difficult period for us because mentally to win the league with seven games to go is tough,” Mokwena said.
“It’s tough because you have seven games, and everybody expects you to be at this level and you also try to win over minutes (for) academy graduates.
“Ntando (Nkosi) was very good, Gaston was good, and he got good minutes. Kutumela got some minutes and Terrence got some very good minutes. Rushine (De Reuck) got some very good minutes, Zungu scored,” he said.
“So, you can’t have it all in football. The problem is when you are spoiled you are (like) that kid who wants to buy all the toys in the shop. You can’t buy all of them. There are other kids who must also get.
“Life is about that, and football is similar to life, you give, and you take. You can’t take all of it and you’ve got to give some and that’s why you win some and lose some.”
Despite the draw Sundowns can beat their own 2015/16 record of 71 points, but they will need to win their last two games against relegation-threatened Marumo Gallants and Maritzburg United.
They will face Gallants at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday (6pm).
