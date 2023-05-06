“My tweets are not on many people’s level of thinking’: Kermit Erasmus on his comments on social media

On and off the field, Orlando Pirates striker Kermit Erasmus is a polarising figure and says he will continue expressing his controversial views.
Erasmus, who has struggled to hit top form over the past few seasons at Mamelodi Sundowns and Pirates, is often ridiculed for his opinions on social media.
“Most of my tweets are my own thoughts and expressions of what I feel or think,” he said this week as Pirates prepared to host Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup semifinal at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
“Everybody has their own opinions and thinks differently about things, a lot of my tweets are not on other people’s level of thinking, so I don’t really get into it when people debate about things like that.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
“For me it is just to focus on things that I want to get across. People who get it, get it, and those who don't, unfortunately there is nothing I can do about that.”
If chosen to start in the Soweto derby, Erasmus will play a huge role for Pirates as they look to register their first win over Chiefs in six matches and secure a place in the final.
