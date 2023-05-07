Soccer

Anxious wait for Amajimbos as their U17 Afcon quarterfinal chance hangs by thread

07 May 2023 - 15:04 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
South Africa's Xhosa Manyana attempts to clear the ball during the 2023 U17 African Cup of Nations match against Nigeria at the Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine, Algeria on 06 May 2023.
South Africa's Xhosa Manyana attempts to clear the ball during the 2023 U17 African Cup of Nations match against Nigeria at the Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine, Algeria on 06 May 2023.
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

There is an anxious wait for Amajimbos as they hope for a complicated scenario of results to go their way for them to proceed to the U17 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) knockouts.  

The South Africans made things difficult for themselves when they allowed Nigeria to come from behind twice to beat them 3-2 in the sides’ last Group B clash at the Stade Chahid Hamlaoui in Algeria on Saturday.  

Amajimbos are desperate to proceed to the quarterfinals of the tournament to keep their hopes of qualifying for the 2023 U17 Fifa World Cup alive.  

SA could still proceed as one of the two best third-placed teams out of the three groups.   

But it’s no longer in their hands as it all depends on the outcome of the Group C clash between Burkina Faso and Cameroon at Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium on Sunday (9pm, SA time).  

South Africa beaten by Nigeria jeopardising their chances of U-17 Afcon quarterfinal

Nigeria beat South Africa 3-2 in their 2023 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) clash at the Stade Chahid Hamlaoui on Saturday, leaving their chances ...
Sport
18 hours ago

With Sudan disqualified, leaving Group C with only three teams, it made things a bit complicated as results against the last-placed teams in other pools don’t count when it comes to the ranking of third-placed teams.  

SA’s only win in the group stages came against the fourth-placed Zambia and they lost to Morocco and Nigeria.  

Amajimbos are ranked third with zero points next to their name when it comes to the ranking of third-placed teams, where only two will proceed to the next round. Congo has already snatched the other spot.  

Both Cameroon and Burkina Faso have zero points and a draw between them will rule out the South Africans, who have a minus three goal difference.  

Cameroon has a minus two goal difference, while Burkina Faso has a minus one.  

Riveiro dreaming of the Champions League but first the Nedbank Cup final

Orlando Pirates are favourites to qualify for the Champions League next season and coach Jose Riveiro is relishing the opportunity of mixing it up ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Amajimbos coach Duncan Crowie said they will be watching with bated breath, the mentor also revealed that he is proud of his boys’ performance against Nigeria despite the loss.  

“We will see how it goes and we will definitely be watching. It is what it is, we have got to be sportspersons and congratulations to whoever goes through,” Crowie said.  

“I knew all along it was going to be a tough game (against Nigeria) and it proved to be a tough game for us.  

“I’m happy that we scored the two goals, and I told the players that I don’t think we’ve disgraced ourselves, Nigeria is a very good team. They played very well, and they showed it in this game, but the (SA) boys gave everything they had, and I can be grateful as far as that is concerned.  

“I’m not happy with the result but happy with the performance that the players showed.”

All four semi-finalists will qualify for the World Cup. The last time Amajimbos made the World Cup was in 2015 under Molefi Ntseki. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Banyana's history against European teams a concern ahead of World Cup

Banyana Banyana’s history against their European counterparts doesn’t paint a great picture for South Africa ahead of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.
Sport
18 hours ago

Safa ready to play hardball with SABC

This begs the question: why should the football association be constrained to sell its rights to the SABC, often at a fraction of what Safa would get ...
Opinion & Analysis
18 hours ago

Safa CEO Motlanthe resigns — sources

South African Football Association (Safa) CEO Teboho Motlanthe tendered his resignation to the president of the association Danny Jordaan on Friday ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates finally beat Chiefs to book place in Nedbank Cup final

Orlando Pirates remain on course for a rare domestic cup double while Kaizer Chiefs will enter their ninth year without silverware.
Sport
23 hours ago

SuperSport clinches broadcasting rights for World Cup

South Africans will be able to watch the 2023 Fifa World Cup matches Britain, Spain, Italy, Germany, and France despite Fifa’s threat of a blackout ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Safa in crisis mode after CEO Teboho Motlanthe’s resignation

The South African Football Association (Safa) will have an emergency national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Sunday to discuss the sudden ...
Sport
18 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Safa CEO Motlanthe resigns — sources Soccer
  2. ‘I haven’t received one cent for the transfer of Iqraam’ — SuperSport CEO ... Soccer
  3. 'The sleeping giant is awake' - Pitso Mosimane on Al-Ahli's promotion to Saudi ... Soccer
  4. “My tweets are not on many people’s level of thinking’: Kermit Erasmus on his ... Soccer
  5. WATCH | Ex-Chiefs and Pirates star Siphelele Mthembu urges players to stop ... Soccer

Latest Videos

We are waiting for Zuma to join the EFF says Malema at the party's 10 year ...
Gunfire tech results in arrests of alleged gang shooters