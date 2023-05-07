South Africa through to U17 Afcon quarterfinals after anxious wait
South Africa are through to the quarter-finals of the 2023 U17 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) after Burkina Faso stunned defending champions Cameroon.
Burkina Faso came from a goal down to defeat the Cameroonians 2-1 at the 19 May 1956 Stadium in Algeria on Sunday night.
Matah Yondjio scored first for the defending champions on 61 minutes while Souleymane Alio completed a brace in a space of two minutes to send the young Stallions to the knockouts.
Alio scored his goals on 76 and 78 minutes.
Amajimbos waited with bated breath for the outcome of the clash between Burkina Faso and Cameroon as SA’s fate depended on the outcome.
The Duncan Crowie-coached Amajimbos go through as one of the two best ranked third teams alongside Congo.
SA will now face tough Senegal in the last eight of the competition. Crowie and his side are hoping to make the semi-finals with the hope to qualify for the 2023 U17 Fifa World Cup.
Amajimbos and Senegal will meet at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers on Wednesday (6pm, SA time).