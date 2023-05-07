South Africa through to U17 Afcon quarterfinals after anxious wait

South Africa are through to the quarter-finals of the 2023 U17 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) after Burkina Faso stunned defending champions Cameroon.

Burkina Faso came from a goal down to defeat the Cameroonians 2-1 at the 19 May 1956 Stadium in Algeria on Sunday night.

Matah Yondjio scored first for the defending champions on 61 minutes while Souleymane Alio completed a brace in a space of two minutes to send the young Stallions to the knockouts.

Alio scored his goals on 76 and 78 minutes.