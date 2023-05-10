Soccer

Former Pirates player helps Tanzania's Yanga stun Gallants in Confed Cup first-leg semi

10 May 2023 - 17:34 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Stephane Aziz Ki of Young Africans celebrates a goal during the Caf Confederation Cup 2022/23 semifinal first leg against Marumo Gallants at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on May 10 2023.
Stephane Aziz Ki of Young Africans celebrates a goal during the Caf Confederation Cup 2022/23 semifinal first leg against Marumo Gallants at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on May 10 2023.
Image: Elia Bennett/BackpagePix

Marumo Gallants have a mountain to climb when they host Tanzanian club Young Africans in the second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup semifinal at home next week. 

This after Gallants were beaten 2-0 by Yanga in the first leg of the clash at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday. 

The goals were scored by Stephane Aziz Ki on 64 minutes and former Orlando Pirates player Bernard Morrison of Ghana during the referee's optional time. 

The South Africans have been a surprise package at the competition with their impressive run to the semifinals. 

That’s because Bahlabane ba Ntwa have been struggling on the domestic front as they are facing possible relegation from the DStv Premiership. 

But in the Confed Cup they have been unstoppable, finishing on top of their group and knocking out dangerous Egyptian club Pyramids in the quarterfinals. 

However, Yanga proved to be a challenge for Marumo in the first leg and they will need to overturn the 2-0 deficit at home to keep the African dream going on. 

