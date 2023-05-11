Guardiola and treble-chasing Manchester City face balancing act

He has led City to four Premier League crowns but has never tasted Champions League glory with the club, having won the competition twice with Barcelona.

City will host Real Madrid, winners of five of the last nine Champions League titles, in a gripping second leg of their semifinal on Wednesday after drawing 1-1 in the opener.

He is confident City will not fold under the pressure of chasing three trophies, having said several times of late that his players have the mental strength to stay the course at season's end when there is so much on the line.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal on Sunday host Brighton & Hove Albion, who have had a wild swing of results, beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 6-0 before losing 5-1 to Everton. It is anybody's guess which Brighton squad will show up against Arsenal.

Fifth-placed Liverpool are making a late charge for the top four and a spot in Europe's lucrative Champions League, teetering just a point off Manchester United having played one match more.

Juergen Klopp's team travel to Leicester City to face a Foxes side in a desperate fight to avoid relegation. They are 18th, two points behind Everton.

Two points separate Newcastle and Manchester United, with the Magpies in third on 63 points and United with 65 with both teams having four games to play.

Ruben Selles's Southampton side are on the brink of relegation, in last place.

Southampton, who are six points adrift of Leicester City and Leeds United and eight adrift of Everton in 17th, will be relegated if they drop points to Fulham at home on Saturday, which has long seemed inevitable amid a woeful season in which they sacked two managers.

Selles was appointed on February 24 after the firing of Nathan Jones, but the interim boss has not been able to right the Saints' sinking ship with just one win in his 12 Premier League games in charge.

Both Leeds and Leicester City play their next games at home with Leeds facing Newcastle at Elland Road on Saturday and Leicester City hosting Liverpool on Monday.

Reuters