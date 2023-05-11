Soccer

‘We will honour Bra Alex Shakoane:’ Sundowns chair Motsepe

11 May 2023 - 19:20
Alex Shakoane during the Global Citizen Festival.
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

Former Mamelodi Sundowns official Alex “Goldfingers” Shakoane was fondly remembered by industry colleagues and football legends during an emotionally-charged memorial service at the IAG Church in Mamelodi on Thursday. 

Shakoane, who battled illness and was in hospital for a while before his death, was one of the popular faces at Sundowns having been with the club from its formative years.  

Many speakers talked about the impact that Shakoane had on them during his time in football. 

Sundowns chairperson Thlopie Motsepe said they will honour Shakoane.  

“We will do anything in our power to honour him both on and off the field,” said Motsepe.  

“He served this club with distinction, and he had a special relationship with my father who insisted that I call him Uncle Alex.”

“He saw something in me that I did not see in myself as a young player with the juniors,” said former Sundowns captain Daniel “Mambush” Mudau. 

“He told me that he wanted to make me a star and he made sure that I played professional football.” 

Sundowns official Daisy Kgopa, who worked closely with Shakoane said she learnt a lot from him. 

“I know a lot of things because of Bra Alex, I worked closely with him, and I appreciate everything that he taught me.” 

The memorial service was attended by dignitaries such as Safa president Danny Jordaan, Sundowns legends Alex Bapela, Teko Modise and Tiyani Mabunda. 

There were also political officials from the City of Tshwane and Gauteng province. 

