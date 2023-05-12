Is Marema’s loyalty to Polokwane City about to pay off with promotion back to elite league?

At a time when football is more about making as much money as possible, loyalty is a rare commodity.

No sooner has a player has kissed one club’s badge than he is pledging allegiance to another as the desire to cash in before they reach their sell-by-dates takes over.

Players who spend their entire careers at one club are as scarce as a constant supply of electricity in South Africa.

It is for that reason that Puleng Marema, previously Tlolane, stands out like a sore thumb, the Polokwane City star attacker having remained loyal to the club even in their darkest times.

The 32-year-old has played for City since their elite league debut in the 2013/14 season and went down with them to the second division upon their relegation in 2019/20.