Is Marema’s loyalty to Polokwane City about to pay off with promotion back to elite league?
At a time when football is more about making as much money as possible, loyalty is a rare commodity.
No sooner has a player has kissed one club’s badge than he is pledging allegiance to another as the desire to cash in before they reach their sell-by-dates takes over.
Players who spend their entire careers at one club are as scarce as a constant supply of electricity in South Africa.
It is for that reason that Puleng Marema, previously Tlolane, stands out like a sore thumb, the Polokwane City star attacker having remained loyal to the club even in their darkest times.
The 32-year-old has played for City since their elite league debut in the 2013/14 season and went down with them to the second division upon their relegation in 2019/20.
It was not an easy decision, with the free-scoring midfielder having received offers to remain in the elite league.
“I had offers from the other clubs when we got relegated but I spoke to my family and we agreed I should stay with City,” he said.
“After all they were the club that gave me my start in the sport and I became who I am in football because of them. Every other player we got relegated with left, but I chose to stay because I felt loyal and that I had an obligation to fight for the team to get back up to the Premiership,” he explained after the club’s training session ahead of the season’s final Motsepe Foundation League match against Pretoria Callies at the old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.
He has been trying for two seasons to see City live up to their slogan by "Rising and Shining" again as an elite league team.
“The first and second seasons in this division were very tough, but now for the third time we have a chance.”
Indeed, it looks like it is going to be a case of third time lucky for Marema. City are in with a chance of promotion, the side from Limpopo’s capital positioned third on the table on 54 points.
They are two behind leaders Cape Town Spurs while they trail second-placed Casric Stars by a point.
The trio are in a fight for the automatic promotion and while Spurs – who host University of Pretoria (Tuks) on Sunday – have the advantage, Marema has not given up the hope of a direct leap to the top echelons of the country’s football landscape.
“We are still hoping for number one,” he said.
“Anything can happen in football. We just have to beat Callies. No one knows what will happen on Sunday. Only God knows. So we are hoping things go in favour for us.
“We are going all out for a win because you never know, somewhere somehow we can get lucky and the results elsewhere go our way. We have dropped points before and the others might do so this weekend.”
While he lamented the fact that those dropped points have robbed them of the chance to secure automatic promotion, Marema is too experienced a player to know such things happen in football and is fully focused on guiding his young teammates to victory on Sunday.
“Eish, we made mistakes here and there, and that’s why we are not on the top of the table as we should be. But that’s football. Things just did not go very well for us in the second round.
“And I think it is because we have a very youthful team. The young boys found it a struggle a bit to deal with the pressure of being on top and that cost us.
“But I choose to look at the positives because the good thing is that we never dropped out of the top three, which now guarantees us the play-offs. We collected the points early and that’s why we still have a fighting chance at promotion”
Automatic promotion would be fantastic, but Marema said they will be ready to fight it out in the four-match promotional play-offs.
If there’s any man you can be assured will not shirk from a battle, it is the Polokwane City number 10.
After all, how many players of his talent would have stayed loyal to a team relegated to the lower division with the big lights of the elite league accessible?