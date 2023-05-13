“If you look at the teams that are remaining in the last four, how many Champions League trophies have Al Ahly won, how many times have Esperance won and how many times have Wydad won?
Sundowns looking to disrupt the North African dominance in the Champions League
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says they want to disrupt the overwhelming North African dominance in the Caf Champions League.
The semifinal stage is made up of Al Ahly (Egypt), Esperance (Tunisia), Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco) and South African champions Sundowns who are looking for their first final appearance since 2016.
Sundowns take on Wydad in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal at what is expected to be a hostile Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca on Saturday.
This season, Sundowns have already pulled off stunning 5-2 win over Al Ahly in South Africa and 4-1 victory over CR Belouizdad in Algiers during the earlier stages of the competition.
“I am sober and I understand that what we have done has not allowed us to win anything. If you look at the history of the Champions League, 35 times this trophy has been won by a North African side.
