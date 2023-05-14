Arteta apologises as Arsenal's title hopes crumble

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta began the day still hopeful that his side could yet wrestle the Premier League title away from Manchester City but ended it apologising to the club's fans.

A 3-0 home drubbing at the hands of an excellent Brighton and Hove Albion, shortly after City dispatched Everton by the same score, all but extinguished Arsenal's dream.

It all felt hugely anti-climactic with thousands of Arsenal fans having already headed for home with Brighton 2-0 ahead thanks to second-half goals by Julio Enciso and Deniz Undav.

And when Pervis Estupinan made it 3-0 in stoppage time in front of a rapidly-emptying stadium it all felt rather embarrassing for Arsenal, who led the table for large swathes of the season but have buckled over the last six weeks.

"A week ago I was standing here feeling proud and today we have to apologise for the performance in the second half. It was not acceptable," Spaniard Arteta told Sky Sports.