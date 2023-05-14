Maritzburg boosted their chances of avoiding automatic relegation with a 1-0 win over Stellenbosch on Saturday and they go into the last round of matches level on points with Chippa and Gallants.
“We played on Saturday against Stellenbosch and it was a very high intensity game and we have no time to recover because we are playing again on Tuesday,” he added.
Inasmuch as it is tight at the bottom half of the log, the final day of the season will see Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United going all out to seal the last Champions League spot.
Pirates and SuperSport are tied on 51 points and they will be out for victories away to AmaZulu and Sekhukhune United respectively.
Then there is another interesting battle involving Stellenbosch, Sekhukhune, Golden Arrows, Swallows and TS Galaxy who are fighting to qualify for the MTN8 competition next season.
Maritzburg unhappy with PSL for declining to reschedule their relegation fixture with Sundowns
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images
Maritzburg United chairperson Farouk Kadodia has expressed disappointment that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) declined their request to postpone their crunch relegation clash against Mamelodi Sundowns.
Maritzburg visit champions Sundowns at Loftus on Tuesday in their last DStv Premiership match of the season and this situation may leave the Team of Choice in a disadvantaged situation.
This is because other relegation candidates Chippa United and Marumo Gallants only play their last matches on Saturday and will know exactly what to do to avoid the chop.
“We are disappointed that the league has turned down our request to move the fixtures to a date where all the relegation matches will be played at the same time,” said Kadodia.
