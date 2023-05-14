Soccer

Maritzburg unhappy with PSL for declining to reschedule their relegation fixture with Sundowns

14 May 2023 - 11:45
Maritzburg United chairman Farouk Kadodia unhappy with the PSL.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Maritzburg United chairperson Farouk Kadodia has expressed disappointment that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) declined their request to postpone their crunch relegation clash against Mamelodi Sundowns. 

Maritzburg visit champions Sundowns at Loftus on Tuesday in their last DStv Premiership match of the season and this situation may leave the Team of Choice in a disadvantaged situation. 

This is because other relegation candidates Chippa United and Marumo Gallants only play their last matches on Saturday and will know exactly what to do to avoid the chop. 

“We are disappointed that the league has turned down our request to move the fixtures to a date where all the relegation matches will be played at the same time,” said Kadodia. 

‘We were not good enough,’ Chiefs assistant coach Sheppard concedes after loss to SuperSport

Kaizer Chiefs have suffered the ignominy of missing out on continental football for another season and they will enter the campaign empty-handed and ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Maritzburg boosted their chances of avoiding automatic relegation with a 1-0 win over Stellenbosch on Saturday and they go into the last round of matches level on points with Chippa and Gallants. 

“We played on Saturday against Stellenbosch and it was a very high intensity game and we have no time to recover because we are playing again on Tuesday,” he added. 

Inasmuch as it is tight at the bottom half of the log, the final day of the season will see Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United going all out to seal the last Champions League spot. 

Pirates and SuperSport are tied on 51 points and they will be out for victories away to AmaZulu and Sekhukhune United respectively. 

Then there is another interesting battle involving Stellenbosch, Sekhukhune, Golden Arrows, Swallows and TS Galaxy who are fighting to qualify for the MTN8 competition next season. 

