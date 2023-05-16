Soccer

Infantino calls Shakoane an ‘iconic figure’ as Sundowns legend is laid to rest in Mamelodi

16 May 2023 - 14:25 By Sazi Hadebe
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
The late Alex 'Goldfingers' Shakoane's coffin during the funeral service at Mamelodi International Assemblies of God Church on May 16, 2023 in Pretoria.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

The late Mamelodi Sundowns official Alex “Goldfingers” Shakoane was given a rousing send off by family, club officials, players and fans at a funeral service held at a packed Mamelodi International Assembly of God Church which was draped in Sundowns colours.

The 67-year-old “Bra Shaks”, as he was also known, was later laid to rest in a Mamelodi cemetery on a rainy Tuesday. He passed away last Monday after a lengthy illness.

Caf and Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe attended the service alongside his wife Dr Precious Motsepe and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi. It was, however, the Sundowns fans with their singing in between speeches who soothed everyone’s sorrow with their fitting melodies. 

Motsepe, who was introduced to the podium by the singing Masandawana supporters, said Shakoane’s family must never feel they’re on their own.

“He was so protective of Mamelodi Sundowns. He wouldn’t allow any journalist to speak to me before going through him. It’s a day of celebration. I’m very proud of each and every player here. You’re my heroes,” said the Caf president.

Lesufi said Shakoane was everything that Sundowns is. “On the issue of HM Pitje Stadium, those who know me know that I don’t talk but I do,” Lesufi said about Shakaone’s last wish to see Sundowns returning to play their home matches at the now dilapidated Mamelodi stadium. 

Sundowns chair Thlopie Motsepe, who took over the running of the club when his father was elected Caf president in 2020, read a letter from Fifa president Gianni Infantino who described Shakoane as an “iconic figure”.

“His personality will not be forgotten and he will be truly missed. We hope his memories and our word of support will bring comfort and peace to his loved ones at this time,” Infantino wrote.

The funeral was conducted a few hours before Sundowns play their final DStv Premiership match of the season against Maritzburg United at the Loftus Stadium on Tuesday evening. They will be crowned champions for a record sixth time in a row and 13th time overall since the PSL started in 1996. 

“A team without the supporters is like a house without a foundation,” Shakoane would always say when emphasising the critical role of the Sundowns fans.

Shakoane served Sundowns since the 70s and was known as their colourful and flamboyant PRO from the 1980s into the early 2000s, before being moved in later years to be a link between the supporters and the club. 

TimesLIVE

