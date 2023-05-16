Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Sphelele Mkhulise has urged his teammates to be businesslike when they take on relegation-threatened Maritzburg United during their DStv Premiership clash at Loftus on Tuesday.
Defeat for Maritzburg will leave their survival hopes hanging by a thread, as they will remain equal on 29 points with Chippa United and Marumo Gallants, who have games in hand.
Looking ahead of the match, where champions Sundowns will be handed the trophy, Mkhulise asked his teammates to respect Maritzburg, who are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the standings.
“It will be a difficult game, they will go all out because they want to survive relegation,” said Mkhulise.
Sundowns midfielder Mkhulise asks teammates to be businesslike against relegation-haunted Maritzburg
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
“But we are ready for them because want to go to the podium to collect the DStv Premiership trophy after the match with a win.
“We want to ensure that we celebrate with the trophy having won the game. We have to be focused and at the same time respect Maritzburg because we have to win for our supporters.”
Asked to analyse Maritzburg, Mkhulise said they have good players who are capable of punishing them if they are not fully focused.
“They have good players like Karim Kimvuidi, who is dangerous in half spaces, and their striker, Amadou Soukouna, is very dangerous in the box. They also have a guy like Rowan Human, who is comfortable on the ball.”
Sundowns arrived from Morocco on Sunday, where they played to a 0-0 draw with Wydad in the Champions League semifinal, first leg and Mkhulise said they are used to the punishing programme.
“We are not tired, we are used to this programme of playing after every few days. It is about focus because we don’t want to come up with excuses, this is our job.”
TimesLIVE
