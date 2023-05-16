Soccer

SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt hopes to keep Margeman and Ndlovu next season

16 May 2023 - 10:00
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt hopes to keep Grant Margeman next season.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is hoping influential central midfielders Grant Margeman and Siphesihle Ndlovu will stay at the club next season. 

Ndlovu joined SuperSport on a year-long deal from Pirates at the beginning of the season while Margeman is on a one-year loan from champions Mamelodi Sundowns. 

Ndlovu, who recently spoke about his willingness to stay at the club on a new contract, said he will start negotiations with SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews at the end of the season. 

“Of course I like them [Ndlovu and Margeman] and I am hopeful they will stay, but I don’t know because I am not the numbers guy. I just know we need them, otherwise how do we improve?” said Hunt, adding they will improve the team if they sign to extend their stay. 

Margeman has been colossal in the heart of the SuperSport midfield with two goals and three assists from 25 matches and the same goes for Ndlovu with a telling contribution of one goal and assist from 21 outings. 

“You need guys like that because they have legs and they can play, you saw how they played [against Pirates]. When we look at midfield players, I look for players who can play in a two-man midfield instead of three. 

“That means they have legs and have the ability to play it back. I don’t want midfield players attacking, they must play in the midfield and that’s always been my way. 

“We have won leagues with people who have legs in the midfield and if you look at successful teams around the world, everybody floods it up sometimes. But I know if we keep our distances right, and it is hard work on the training ground, but Grant and Ndlovu have been outstanding for us.” 

