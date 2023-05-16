Soccer

WATCH | Funeral of Mamelodi Sundowns' Alex 'Goldfingers' Shakoane

16 May 2023 - 10:39 By TimesLIVE

Mourners have gathered in Pretoria to bid farewell to long-serving Mamelodi Sundowns official Alex “Goldfingers” Shakoane.

Shakoane died on Sunday after battling an illness.

