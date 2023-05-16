'You were the best and special': Shakoane's son shares touching tribute
Alex Shakoane's son Emmanel Nyatlo described his father as the “best and special” as he was laid to rest in Mamelodi on a rainy Tuesday.
The charismatic 67-year-old 'Bra Shaks' passed away last Monday after suffering a stroke in December.
Shakoane was given a rousing farewell by family, club officials, players and fans at the funeral service held at the packed Mamelodi International Assemblies of God church, which was draped in Sundowns colours.
In a moving off-the-cuff speech, Nyatlo said his father made people feel important.
“You were humble and your sudden death came as a big shock. I cherish the wonderful moments we spent together as a family. The family understood that we were sharing you with your job. No player or coach at Sundowns won more medals than you. You were the best and special,” said Nyatlo.
Trott Moloto, a former player, later coach and now one of the officials at Sundowns, described his close friend as a colourful man.
“Alex was smart, glamorous, with rings all over his fingers. I learnt how to dress from him. I've lost a friend and I could not believe it when it happened,” said the former Bafana Bafana coach. “To Alex's children, do not break what your daddy has built for you.”
Sundowns captain Dennis Onyango and senior players Kennedy Mweene, Themba Zwane, Ronwen Williams and Tebogo Mokoena also paid tribute to a man who always promoted their matches and the club.
“He taught us that if you're a Sundowns player you must behave like someone who was from Sundowns on and off the field,” said Mweene.
Onyango said Shakoane must be celebrated the same way he showed faith in the players.
He opened doors for the supporters to be closer to the players.Lesego Mabena
“I called him the king. We should bring the second star [win the Champions League]. I think that will make him very happy,” said Onyango. Sundowns will face Moroccan giants and defending champions Wydad Athletic in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal at Loftus on Saturday.
Representing Sundowns players of yesteryear, former skipper Hlompho Kekana said Shakoane represented the club with dignity. Kekana urged the fans to honour him by always respecting the game.
“What we saw at the weekend in Rustenburg is not what we expect from fans. Arthur Zwane [Kaizer Chiefs coach who was hit by missiles thrown by fans when Chiefs lost 1-0 to SuperSport United] is one of our own and doesn't deserve that,” said Kekana.
Chairperson of Sundowns supporters Lesego Mabena said Shakoane taught them to cheer for the team whether it was winning or losing.
“He opened doors for the supporters to be closer to the players. He made us the VIPs and encouraged the players to come dance and sing with us after games, win or lose.”
Mabena said Shakoane's last wish was to see club the return to play their home matches at the HM Pitje Stadium in Mamelodi. The stadium used to host Sundowns matches in the 1980s and 1990s, but it now needs a major revamp.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi later promised to fix the stadium.
The funeral was conducted a few hours before Sundowns play their final DStv Premiership game of the season against Maritzburg United at the Loftus Stadium on Tuesday evening. Sundowns will be crowned champions for a record sixth time in a row and 13th overall since the establishment of the PSL in 1996.
Shakoane would always emphasise the critical role of fans at Sundowns: “A team without the supporters is like a house without a foundation,” he said.
Shakoane served Sundowns since the 1970s and was known as their colourful and flamboyant PR officer throughout the 1980s into the early 2000s before his role in later years as a link between the supporters and the club.
