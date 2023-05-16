'You were the best and special': Shakoane's son shares touching tribute

“I called him the king. We should bring the second star [win the Champions League]. I think that will make him very happy,” said Onyango. Sundowns will face Moroccan giants and defending champions Wydad Athletic in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal at Loftus on Saturday.

Representing Sundowns players of yesteryear, former skipper Hlompho Kekana said Shakoane represented the club with dignity. Kekana urged the fans to honour him by always respecting the game.

“What we saw at the weekend in Rustenburg is not what we expect from fans. Arthur Zwane [Kaizer Chiefs coach who was hit by missiles thrown by fans when Chiefs lost 1-0 to SuperSport United] is one of our own and doesn't deserve that,” said Kekana.

Chairperson of Sundowns supporters Lesego Mabena said Shakoane taught them to cheer for the team whether it was winning or losing.

“He opened doors for the supporters to be closer to the players. He made us the VIPs and encouraged the players to come dance and sing with us after games, win or lose.”

Mabena said Shakoane's last wish was to see club the return to play their home matches at the HM Pitje Stadium in Mamelodi. The stadium used to host Sundowns matches in the 1980s and 1990s, but it now needs a major revamp.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi later promised to fix the stadium.

The funeral was conducted a few hours before Sundowns play their final DStv Premiership game of the season against Maritzburg United at the Loftus Stadium on Tuesday evening. Sundowns will be crowned champions for a record sixth time in a row and 13th overall since the establishment of the PSL in 1996.

Shakoane would always emphasise the critical role of fans at Sundowns: “A team without the supporters is like a house without a foundation,” he said.

Shakoane served Sundowns since the 1970s and was known as their colourful and flamboyant PR officer throughout the 1980s into the early 2000s before his role in later years as a link between the supporters and the club.

