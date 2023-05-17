Marumo Gallants’ impressive Caf Confederation Cup run came to an end after they were knocked out in the semifinals by Young Africans of Tanzania.
Yanga defeated the South Africans 2-1 in the second leg of the tie at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on Wednesday night.
Goals from Fiston Mayele and Kennedy Musonda in each half of the match confirmed a spot in the final for Yanga.
Ranga Chivaviro’s headed goal in the referee’s optional time was nothing but a consolation for Gallants.
The East Africans won the tie by 4-1 on aggregate after they won 2-0 at home a week ago.
Gallants came into the game already on the back foot after they lost the first leg of the semifinal clash in Tanzania a week ago.
A victory by three goals was the only thing that would keep them in the race for a historic continental title.
Gallants had enough goal scoring opportunities to score at least two goals in the first half but players such as Celimpilo Ngema, Lesiba Nku and others wasted their chances.
Yanga also had their chances but found it hard to beat Gallants’ veteran goalkeeper Washington Arubi for most of the first stanza.
Arubi was finally beaten when Fiston Mayele scored on the stroke of half time.
That meant Gallants needed to score at least four goals in the final half to go through.
But it was Yanga who doubled their lead and put the game out of Gallants’ reach when Musonda scored on 62 minutes.
The Zambian player was set up by Mayele, who ran with the ball from his own half into Gallants’ box.
Gallants will now shift the focus to their final DStv Premiership fixture against Swallows FC at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday.
Gallants will be desperate for a win to avoid possible relegation to the Motsepe Foundation Championship.
TimesLIVE
Marumo Gallants knocked out of Confed Cup by Yanga
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
