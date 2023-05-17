Soccer

Qatar's Sheikh Jassim makes improved final offer for Manchester United: report

17 May 2023 - 10:46 By Reuters
Fans of Manchester United hold banners before the premier league match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on May 13 2023 in Manchester, England.
Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Qatar's Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani made an improved final offer for Manchester United in an attempt to see off his main rival, British petrochemicals billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, The Times reported on Tuesday.

Sheikh Jassim is now offering to buy 100% of the club for nearer to £5bn (about R119bn), the report said.

Manchester United's shares were up 1.2%.

The club declined to comment and investment bank Raine Group, which is running the bidding process, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sheikh Jassim's offer falls short of the £6bn (about R143bn) asking price set by owners the Glazer family, The Guardian reported in April.

Manchester United's American owners late last year launched a formal sale process and have received several bids, including from Ratcliffe, founder of chemicals producer Ineos, and Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus.

According to a report in April by The Times, Ratcliffe's Ineos initially outbid Sheikh Jassim in the battle to buy Manchester United.

Ineos was the only bidder to value the club higher than £5bn, the report added.

