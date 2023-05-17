Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena feels his players deserve more credit than they receive for winning the DStv Premiership title for the sixth successive time.
Sundowns lifted the Premiership on Tuesday after their 1-1 draw with Maritzburg United at Loftus Stadium.
But Mokwena’s charges had wrapped up the league title a while ago with seven games to spare.
Unlike other domestic cup competitions, Mokwena said to win the league demands a bit more from players as it involves more matches against all the teams in the division.
“I’m very proud of these players for what they have done this season, over 10 months,” Mokwena said.
“This is the competition that you have to win with consistency and to do it the way this group of players has done it deserves a lot more credit than what is given.
“They deserve a lot more noise than what they get because they have been magnificent for about 10 months and that is incredible.”
Sundowns players deserve more credit than what is given: Rulani Mokwena
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mokwena also pointed out that though his run looked flawless, he made a lot of mistakes in his maiden and successful sole head coach of the club.
After taking over the full reins in October, the 36-year-old coach went on to win the league with seven games to spare and didn’t lose a match.
In the 20 league matches that the young coach oversaw, he won 14 and drew six.
Mokwena’s only defeat on the domestic front was against Stellenbosch FC in the Nedbank Cup.
After lifting the trophy, the coach said it was not all perfect as it may seem to other people as he had made a lot of mistakes along the way.
“Sometimes I say the wrong things, issue wrong instructions and sometimes I select the wrong players,” Mokwena said.
“Every day, I get so much wrong, but I guess I’m very comfortable with my iniquities and I know that I’m not perfect. That is what I allow to assist me to grow every single day.
“I’m not afraid to look at things and say wrong sub, wrong line-up and wrong training and sometimes I get everything wrong in one day.”
Mokwena has also enjoyed an excellent run in the Caf Champions League where they are in the semifinals.
Sundowns will host Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca in the Champions League semifinal second leg at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday (3pm).
The first leg ended in a goalless draw in Morocco.
