Real couldn't handle Man City's high press, says Courtois

Real Madrid were unable to play their usual game due to Manchester City's suffocating high press in the first half of Wednesday's 4-0 Champions League semifinal loss, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said.

After a 1-1 draw in Spain in the first leg, City flew out of the traps at the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola's side hunting in packs high up the pitch, keeping Real pinned back inside their own box and giving them no room to breathe.

City completed 124 passes in the first 15 minutes with nearly 80% of possession while reigning champions Real were restricted to just 13 passes, Uefa stats showed.

“From the start we expected them to press and not let us play our way out with the ball. They pushed a lot of players up to keep us in our box,” Courtois said.

“Initially we managed it well but we weren't able to play our game, create chances or cause them danger. That allowed them to be even more comfortable.

“Then in the 20th minute they scored and it became increasingly difficult for us to get into the game.”