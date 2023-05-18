“Results aside, the biggest sign of coaching is improving the players. Improve Themba Zwane, Sipho Mbule, Neo Maema, Khuliso Mudau, Ronwen Williams, Mothobi Mvala, Sifiso Ngobeni, Terrence Mashego, Grant Kekana, Teboho Mokoena, Surprise Ralani, Gaston Sirino, Cassius Mailula and I can continue.
'The biggest sign of coaching is improving the players': Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
After his team were finally crowned as DStv Premiership champions on Tuesday, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena said his biggest reward was that he helped to improve players.
Sundowns won the league with seven matches to spare more than a month ago and they finally received the championship trophy and medals after the 1-1 draw with Maritzburg United at Loftus.
Mokwena, who will lead Sundowns in the Champions League second leg semifinal against Wydad Casablanca on Saturday at Loftus, added that the league is the most important trophy in the country.
“Tell me of a player at this football club who has not improved, mention one?” he said.
“Results aside, the biggest sign of coaching is improving the players. Improve Themba Zwane, Sipho Mbule, Neo Maema, Khuliso Mudau, Ronwen Williams, Mothobi Mvala, Sifiso Ngobeni, Terrence Mashego, Grant Kekana, Teboho Mokoena, Surprise Ralani, Gaston Sirino, Cassius Mailula and I can continue.
“That for me is enough knowing that I have contributed to the lives and careers of these football players.”
Mokwena also mentioned the names players he had improved while a coach at Orlando Pirates.
“By the way even where I was, I improved Justin Shonga, Nyasha Munetsi, Thembinkosi Lorch, Vincent Pule, Fortune Makaringe, Kabelo Dlamini, Thabiso Monyane and I can go on and on. Some days I keep quiet and I let them make the noise.”
Mokwena also spoke of his admiration for international coaches.
“I love Marcelo Bielsa, of course you know I love Pep Guardiola, Roger Schmidt, José Mourinho, Roberto De Zerbi is amazing, Jürgen Klopp but I also have respect for my colleagues here at home.
“But I also have respect for Gavin Hunt, José Riveiro, Fadlu Davids, John Maduka, Brandon Truter. I have respect for all of them. Have you ever heard me criticise a single coach but I have been criticised by a lot of them.”
