Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Teko Modise has issued a rallying call to the players to remember how good they are against Wydad Casablanca during the Champions League semifinal on Saturday.
The Brazilians and defending champions Wydad are tied 0-0 after the first leg in Casablanca last weekend and there must be a winner to join the winner of the other semifinal between Al Ahly and Esperance.
“It is a tough one, Wydad is one of those teams that if they score first you can play until next week because it is difficult to score against them,” said Modise, who is Sundowns’ ambassador.
“But Sundowns need to remember how good they are. They showed against Al Ahly here during the group stages, where the game was difficult, but they came through.
Teko Modise urges Sundowns players to remember how good they are against Wydad
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
“One thing I like about Sundowns is whenever they are asked to show what they are about, they perform. This is one of those hurdles we need to jump.
“Wydad is not going to be easy, but we need to use our home ground advantage with the fans.”
This season, Sundowns have beaten Al Ahly 5-2 at Loftus and Modise said they must play to their strengths.
“If we play to our strengths, we stand a change of winning the game. It has been a while since Sundowns lost in Pretoria in all competitions, it was against TS Galaxy at the beginning of the season.
“It becomes one of those stadiums that Sundowns are dominant in. In the Champions League also, you look at how the team has performed, it has been absolutely amazing.
“These are the types of games, against tough opponent, that you have to face before you get to the final. I am sure Wydad [don't] want to play against Sundowns at home, I think we need to use that advantage and make sure from the first minute we dominate and make them feel they are playing away.”
