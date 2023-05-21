Soccer

He felt the coach’s love: Mokwena on how he consoled Sundowns’ Mvala

21 May 2023 - 10:33
Dejected Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mothobi Mvala (middle) is consoled by Mosa Lebusa (left) and an unnamed official after the Caf Champions League semifinal against Wydad Athletic Club at Loftus Stadium on May 20, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Dejected Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mothobi Mvala (middle) is consoled by Mosa Lebusa (left) and an unnamed official after the Caf Champions League semifinal against Wydad Athletic Club at Loftus Stadium on May 20, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

As he tried to make sense of another failure to progress to the Champions League final, a visibly disappointed Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena had to console a devastated Mothobi Mvala. 

It was Mvala’s spectacular headed own goal in the 83rd minute that resulted in a 2-2 draw against Wydad Casablanca and eliminated Sundowns from the tournament on the away-goals rule. The first leg in Morocco, where the Brazilians were at the wrong end of two red cards, ended 0-0. 

Before Mvala’s own goal, Sundowns were on their way to their first Champions League final since winning the trophy in 2016 as they led 2-1 from goals by inspirational captain Themba Zwane and Peter Shalulile. 

Asked what he said to Mvala in the dressing room, Mokwena said he showed the defender love. 

“What did I say to Mothobi? If anything, in moments like this there are two things: there are those who don’t make mistakes and those are the ones who are probably not doing anything at all. 

“I don’t think he is prepared to listen to the coach at the moment, but he felt the coach’s love and I can definitely assure you of that. I gripped the hand firmly, pulled the body a lot closer and I gave him the reassurance that he is not alone. 

“That for me is probably far more important than all the words I could have uttered to him.” 

Mvala was not alone feeling devastated by the outcome of the match and Mokwena said the former Platinum Stars player has to step up and provide leadership. 

“They [the players] know I love them more because in good and bad moments we stay together. That’s why I am here and that’s why the club has entrusted me with this responsibility.  

“It is not so much the good moments but it is the bad moments that I have to step up and take responsibility and try to allow the players to feel it. It is the pain that will push us to the next level. 

“We have to feel it but this group knows that I love them. I love them more today than when we won the DStv Premiership championship title a few days ago.” 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Salute Sundowns, the greatest team of our times

In a crunch match against the team that crushed them in the Caf Champions League in 2019, Mamelodi Sundowns’ promise to return the favour was ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Words fail me at the moment: disappointed Sundowns coach Mokwena after Champions League exit

A visibly disappointed Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena was gracious as he surveyed the wreckage of their elimination from the Champions League.
Sport
16 hours ago

Teko Modise urges Sundowns players to remember how good they are against Wydad

Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Teko Modise has issued a rallying call to the players to remember how good they are against Wydad Casablanca during ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mokwena urges Sundowns supporters to create 'intimidating atmosphere' at Loftus

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has called on the club’s fans to pack Loftus to the rafters and create an intimidating atmosphere for their ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates secure second spot while Marumo are relegated on dramatic last day of PSL season

Orlando Pirates qualified for next year's Caf Champions League after trashing AmaZulu FC 4-0 in Durban in the dramatic final round of the DStv ...
Sport
17 hours ago

'The time will come when they'll be happy': Arthur Zwane sends message to Chiefs supporters

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has sent a message to Amakhosi supporters frustrated by the club’s lack of success.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | We the best: DJ Khaled’s shoutout to Mamelodi Sundowns Soccer
  2. Blast from the past: Last-gasp Bulls charge leaves Sharks feeling blue Sport
  3. Words fail me at the moment: disappointed Sundowns coach Mokwena after ... Soccer
  4. Wydad coach Vandenbroeck sees the Pep Guardiola signature in Rulani Mokwena's ... Soccer
  5. What you need to know about the 'scam' ex-Chiefs spin doctor Tshakoane was ... Soccer

Latest Videos

"'Only' 97 prisoners escaped out of 157,000": Lamola on Bester's escape and G4S ...
Mantashe on De Ruyter's allegations and how to fix load-shedding