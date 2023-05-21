As he tried to make sense of another failure to progress to the Champions League final, a visibly disappointed Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena had to console a devastated Mothobi Mvala.
It was Mvala’s spectacular headed own goal in the 83rd minute that resulted in a 2-2 draw against Wydad Casablanca and eliminated Sundowns from the tournament on the away-goals rule. The first leg in Morocco, where the Brazilians were at the wrong end of two red cards, ended 0-0.
Before Mvala’s own goal, Sundowns were on their way to their first Champions League final since winning the trophy in 2016 as they led 2-1 from goals by inspirational captain Themba Zwane and Peter Shalulile.
Asked what he said to Mvala in the dressing room, Mokwena said he showed the defender love.
He felt the coach’s love: Mokwena on how he consoled Sundowns’ Mvala
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
“What did I say to Mothobi? If anything, in moments like this there are two things: there are those who don’t make mistakes and those are the ones who are probably not doing anything at all.
“I don’t think he is prepared to listen to the coach at the moment, but he felt the coach’s love and I can definitely assure you of that. I gripped the hand firmly, pulled the body a lot closer and I gave him the reassurance that he is not alone.
“That for me is probably far more important than all the words I could have uttered to him.”
Mvala was not alone feeling devastated by the outcome of the match and Mokwena said the former Platinum Stars player has to step up and provide leadership.
“They [the players] know I love them more because in good and bad moments we stay together. That’s why I am here and that’s why the club has entrusted me with this responsibility.
“It is not so much the good moments but it is the bad moments that I have to step up and take responsibility and try to allow the players to feel it. It is the pain that will push us to the next level.
“We have to feel it but this group knows that I love them. I love them more today than when we won the DStv Premiership championship title a few days ago.”
