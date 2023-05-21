Hovland looks to score PGA Championship win and shut out Haaland

“It's cool to see a lot of Norwegian athletes doing so well worldwide, even Casper Ruud in tennis is doing great. It's pretty exciting to be a Norwegian.”

Hovland has spent his career piling up Norwegian firsts — the first Norwegian to play the Masters and first to win on the PGA Tour with a victory at the Puerto Rico Open.

He has also been inching closer to a major breakthrough, having finished in a tie for fourth at the British Open last year followed by a tie for seventh last month at Augusta National.

The 25-year-old's composure is sure to be put to the test playing alongside Koepka, who has four major wins on his resume and will be chasing a third PGA Championship in the last six years.

But a confident Hovland assures he will not be overwhelmed by the moment or the spotlight and will play his game.

“Any chance you have to play in the final group in a Sunday on a major, that's pretty special,” said Hovland, after returning a third round level par 70 on Saturday. “But the mindset is just going to be, I play my own game.

“Obviously I want to win, but I am just going to play what I think is the right play on every single shot, and if I get beat, I get beat, but the plan is to not give it away.”