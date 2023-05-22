PODCAST | ‘I will never stoop to their level’: MaMkhize on reports of unpaid salaries at Royal AM

Soccer

22 May 2023 - 12:37 By Sports Staff
Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize.
Image: Steve Haag/BackpagePix

Royal AM owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize says paying salaries on time is her top priority and has denied reports of a near-boycott of training by some players at the club.

Reports earlier this month were Royal were struggling to pay players outstanding fees from February, and that the club had to intervene to stop players boycotting training.

Reports said the club demanded players respond individually on WhatsApp as to whether they took part in the “unlawful strike”.

Some reports were that nine players were released from their contracts amid the controversy.

Mkhize told Marawa Sports Worldwide six players had left Royal by last week Thursday, and this was part of the normal clear-out ahead of a new season.

Royal ended 11th in the 2022-23 DStv Premiership as they wrapped up their season with a 0-0 draw against Richards Bay FC at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday.

“I don’t even want to give this thing any life, because you know me and anyone who knows me knows I would never do that,” Mkhize told MSW, responding to the reports.

“I’ve got an accounting background, I know how to budget.” 

Mkhize last week put out a statement that: “The article titled 'Royal mess at MaMkhize’s Royal AM as players remain unpaid' falsely claimed that I did not pay my players’ salaries for three months, which is categorically incorrect. As a responsible citizen, I ensure that all my employees, including my players, are paid their due compensation within the stipulated time frame.”

She told MSW“I did say put out a statement. And to be honest with you I don’t want to even entertain this ... I’m one person who’s really cognisant with people’s salaries. And I’ll never understand, if a club really doesn’t have the money to pay the players, what stops them from going to the PSL for the loan? Because those opportunities are there.

“Anything I do, I start with the salaries first, I start with people first — before myself. So that’s why I don’t want to entertain this.”

Pressed on why she thought sources would reveal such a story, Mkhize said: “I think last year there was a story about my players staying in a rubbish area. I’m sure you know my facility. So these things will pop out — and whatsoever is popping out, I will never stoop to their level.

“I will never allow life to dictate to me because I dictate to life. And I will never entertain the noise of the world. I will always correct them.” 

