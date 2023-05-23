Soccer

Safa and SMSA reach agreement for FNB Stadium to host Bafana v Morocco

23 May 2023 - 17:09
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Bafana Bafana attacker Percy Tau. File photo
Bafana Bafana attacker Percy Tau. File photo
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The South African Football Association (Safa) and Stadium Management South Africa (SMSA) have resolved the financial issue that nearly derailed FNB Stadium hosting Bafana Bafana's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco on June 17.

TimesLIVE reported last week that Safa owed SMSA an outstanding debt of about R1.5m. The company that manages FNB Stadium had threaten to not grant Safa the right to host the Moroccans at the 2010 World Cup final venue.

However, in a meeting on Tuesday the parties found an amicable solution and Safa and SMSA announced the match will go ahead as planned at FNB.

"All financial matters between Safa and Stadium Management have been resolved and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Bafana Bafana and Morocco will go ahead at FNB Stadium on June 17 as scheduled," SMSA CEO Bertie Grobbelaar said.

Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao said the two parties resolved all the issues on the table, including an amount owed from a previous match played at the stadium.

"This was an incredibly cordial engagement between two long-time partners and I am happy our meeting was conducted in such a warm spirit. We are happy all the issues have been resolved," said the new Safa boss. 

The match will be academic for both teams as they have already qualified for the Nations to be hosted by Ivory Coast early next year.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Lesufi on standby, if needed, to resolve impasse between Safa and Stadium Management SA

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says he will do whatever is necessary to ensure Bafana Bafana’s final Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against ...
Sport
3 days ago

Bafana needs more Taus, Lakays and Fosters

Percy Tau has reminded South Africans of how meteoric he can be when he is in the mood to tame alligators. He was Percy the menace when his brace ...
Sport
2 days ago

‘The club will respond shortly,’ says Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena on wantaway Andile Jali

Wantaway midfielder Andile Jali was conspicuous by his absence when Mamelodi Sundowns celebrated lifting their sixth successive championship title at ...
Sport
5 days ago

'You were the best and special': Shakoane's son shares touching tribute

Alex Shakoane's son Emmanel Nyatlo described his father as the “best and special” as he was laid to rest in Mamelodi on a rainy Tuesday.
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Proteas in the firing line as new contracts with IPL may prove tempting Sport
  2. PODCAST | ‘I will never stoop to their level’: MaMkhize on reports of unpaid ... Soccer
  3. 'Unlucky' or 'going backwards'? — Fans react to Sundowns' Champions League exit Soccer
  4. Words fail me at the moment: disappointed Sundowns coach Mokwena after ... Soccer
  5. BBK UNPLUGGED | Bafana needs more Taus, Lakays and Fosters Sport

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi
'Dr Nandipha no longer deserves a SA passport, should be revoked': Home affairs ...